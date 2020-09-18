West Indies and Kings XI Punjab fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell stated that he is excited to create an immediate impact at the Punjab-based franchise. Cottrell was bought by KXIP for a whopping INR 8.5 crores in the IPL 2020 auction. He also said that IPL is one of the best tournaments in the world, and that he is looking forward to being a part of it.

"It is one of the biggest T20 tournaments in the world, and it is every professional cricketer's dream to play in it. The high quality of talent overall and the intense competition for spots is second to none. This will be my first IPL, and I am excited to hit the ground running for Kings XI Punjab," Sheldon Cottrell was quoted as saying by TNN.

While the pressure of the price tag will surely be there on Cottrell, he believes that he plays even better in challenging situations. He feels he has enough experience to counter the pressure and put on good performances for KXIP.

"I won't be honest if I will say there won't be pressure on me, but I believe I work well under pressure. I am the type of person that'll put in 110 percent on the field," he added.

Sheldon Cottrell is unfazed by UAE's reputation for slow pitches ahead of IPL 2020

Sheldon Cottrell believes that the conditions won't matter at IPL 2020.

Sheldon Cottrell played for the St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots in this year's Caribbean Premier League and was able to pick up only five wickets from seven games, with the pitches not being ideal for fast bowling.

The UAE is likely to have similar pitches during IPL 2020. While it may be difficult for the fast bowlers, Cottrell feels that cricket has evolved and that conditions won't matter anymore.

"I am an attacking bowler. My role as a fast bowler is to take wickets up front and restrict the opponents to a lower total in the back end. Cricket has evolved so much in the past few years that I don't think conditions matter anymore. My job is to deliver, it is as simple as that," Sheldon Cottrell said.

KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 20th September at Dubai.