IPL 2020: "I do expect Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to have a really good relationship," says David Hussey

Kolkata Knight Riders chief mentor David Hussey stated that he expected Eoin Morgan and Dinesh Karthik to have good communication as it would be beneficial for the team. The man who led England to World Cup glory was a great addition to the KKR side according to Hussey, as his calm nature would help Karthik in his captaincy.

Hussey is of the opinion that Morgan could easily advise the bowlers while fielding in the 30-yard circle and could also help them with the field placements. Morgan could also play a crucial role in the middle-order alongside Dinesh Karthik and help set up run-chases and post big totals.

"He is a World Cup-winning captain. He has captained England for a long time. Classy player. He will be a great ally for Dinesh Karthik. Maybe fielding in the ring and talking to the bowlers while our captain's behind the stumps, keeping wickets," Hussey was quoted as saying by IANS.

"So I do expect them to have a really good relationship on and off the field. He is going to go a long way in having a cool head and winning many games for KKR during a very tight tournament," he further added.

Tom Banton is a better version of Kevin Pietersen: David Hussey

David Hussey opined that Tom Banton was a better version of Kevin Pietersen. This was a big statement given the stature of Pietersen and the kind of success that he achieved playing for England.

Banton impressed everyone in the Vitality T20 Blast and also showed his big-hitting prowess in the Big Bash League for the Brisbane Heat. David Hussey is sure that Banton is going to light up the IPL 2020 season with his exquisite strokeplay.

"What a player. He (Tom Banton) takes the game on. He is probably the new or better version of Kevin Pietersen I believe. He is going to be a great pickup by KKR," Hussey said.

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.