IPL 2020: "I feel lucky to have Anil Kumble as the head coach of Kings XI Punjab," says Ravi Bishnoi

Young Kings XI Punjab leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi beleives that he is lucky to learn under the guidance of head coach Anil Kumble at KXIP. The 20-year-old considered Kumble his idol and never thought that he would be able to play under his mentorship.

It was Anil Kumble's decision to snap up Bishnoi in the IPL 2020 auction. There was a bidding war between the Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, and Anil Kumble finally was able to bag Ravi Bishnoi for INR 2 crores.

Bishnoi is trying to learn many things from Anil Kumble like reading the batsmen's minds and analyzing different situations.

"I never thought that someday I will get a chance to work with the legend because I have only seen him on television. I'm really lucky I have him as the head coach of our team. It is a big opportunity for me and I am trying to pick his brain as much as I can," Ravi Bishnoi told TOI.

"I am trying to learn how to read batsmen during a match and how to adjust to match pressure and different situations from him," he added.

I am working on my flipper under Anil Kumble: Ravi Bishnoi

Ravi Bishnoi is looking forward to learn many things from Anil Kumble including bowling the perfect flipper.

Ravi Bishnoi opined that he and Anil Kumble are both similar types of bowlers. Both rely on their pace through the air and zip through the pitch. Bishnoi was learning the art of bowling a perfect flipper under Kumble and stated that within two months, he would master the art of bowling it.

"Now that I have spent some time with Kumble sir, I can relate so much to him. We both are similar kind of bowlers. Like Anil sir, I too bowl quick. One thing that we are working on is my flipper and hopefully, in the next couple of months I will have mastery over it too," Ravi Bishnoi said.

The 2020 edition of the IPL is set to begin on September 19th and will be played in the UAE. KXIP will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Delhi Capitals on 20th September at Dubai.