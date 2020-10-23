West Indies and Delhi Capitals batsman Shimron Hetmyer recently said that he is still learning the art of being a good finisher. This is the role the management has given him at Delhi Capitals, and Hetmyer is trying to excel at it.

Shimron Hetmyer feels the role of a finisher is extremely challenging in the T20 format, and the key is to stick to the basics. And while he is learning to be a good finisher, the 23-year-old is also ready to bat at any other position if the team asks him to do so.

“For now, I'm learning the art of being a better finisher, the role I've been asked to play for the team. I've always been a player who puts his team first, so I am ready to play wherever and in whichever situation I am asked to play (in). I also think that a finisher's role is always challenging in T20s. Wherever I have to go in (to bat), I try to stick to the basics and give my 100 per cent,” Shimron Hetmyer told Times of India.

The Guyanese batsman believes that the blend of youth and experience in the side, combined with some legends in the supporting staff, has made Delhi Capitals a strong side.

The team is full of match-winners and all of them have clarity regarding their roles. This has translated into different players stepping up in each game and winning the matches for the side.

“I feel our team is full of match-winners, and there's no doubt about it. Each player is determined about what role he has been asked to play. In each game, you see a different individual stepping up and getting the team through the line. We've got a well-balanced side […] A good mix of experienced and young players makes our team solid, along with the great supporting staff, consisting of legends of the game,” Shimron Hetmyer said.

Chasing will become harder with the pitches getting slower: Shimron Hetmyer

Shimron Hetmyer reckons that the chasing will become harder now with the pitches getting slower. 40 matches have been played so far across the three venues in the UAE. The average par scores which ranged around 180-200 runs, depending on the venue, have come down to 160-180 runs.

“Well, the pitches have definitely got slower, and it’s three different venues, so it’s kind of different for each one of them. Like in Sharjah, which is a batsman’s paradise, you can see the scores have gone (down) now from the time the matches began, right? I mean, every team was scoring 200 plus, but that’s not happening now. And as we go along, because of the nature of the pitches changing, I reckon chasing will become harder too.”

Shimron Hetmyer has not lit up this year’s IPL, with meagre returns of 101 runs from 6 innings. But his strike rate is up there at 150.74.

His team, Delhi Capitals, is sitting with ease at the top of the table, with seven wins from ten matches. Just one more win will guarantee a playoff berth for the side. However, they will be eager to stay onto the top spot.

