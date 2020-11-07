IPL 2020: I don't think we had enough runs on the board, says Virat Kohli

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli identified his side's poor batting display as the main cause for their loss in the IPL 2020 Eliminator to the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

RCB lost the toss and were invited to bat first by SRH captain David Warner. Kohli opened the batting for his team and looked to play with intent. However, it wasn't long before Kohli was dismissed cheaply.

His side never recovered and lost wickets at regular intervals. Despite a fighting half-century by AB de Villiers, RCB could only muster a total of 131 in their 20 overs.

Kohli praised the SRH bowlers for finding very good areas and putting the RCB batsmen under a lot of pressure. He was also disappointed by RCB's inability to put the opposition bowling attack under any sort of pressure.

"I don't think we had enough runs on the board. Altogether they put us under a lot of pressure in the first innings. Few soft dismissals, few fortunate ones for them as well and we just didn't have enough runs on the board. Maybe a bit of nerves, maybe a bit of hesitation, we need to be more expressive with the bat," said Virat Kohli after the game.

"We didn't have any phases in the game where we got away from the opposition. We just allowed bowlers to bowl to the areas they wanted to and didn't put enough pressure on them," he further added.

Virat Kohli applauds Devdutt Padikkal for his classy performances

Devdutt Padikkal has amassed 473 runs in the IPL 2020 and has been one of the shining lights for RCB

Although RCB were knocked out of the IPL 2020 tournament, Virat Kohli chose to focus on the positives for the team to take back with them. According to the 32-year-old, one of the season's biggest positives was young batsman Devdutt Padikkal.

Padikkal was absolutely brilliant at the top of the order for RCB and scored 473 runs in the tournament. Kohli stated that the young southpaw played with class throughout the tournament.

"Couple of positives for RCB and Devdutt is one of them, he stepped up nicely, and getting 400+ runs is not easy. He has played with a lot of class and efficiency for the team. Very happy for him," Virat Kohli said.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will now face the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 which will be held in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, 8th November.