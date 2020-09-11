IPL 2020: I don't think the players will be afraid of Coronavirus cases, says Gautam Gambhir

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes that none of the players in the IPL will be afraid of the coronavirus cases. He believes that if all the players follow the guidelines of the bio-secure bubble, as mentioned by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council, there will be no problems at all.

Earlier, 13 members from the Chennai Super Kings franchise including two players had tested positive for the coronavirus. But all the teams have completed their mandatory self-isolation period and have started practising ahead of the IPL 2020 season.

"I don't think that players will be afraid of it. It is important to be in the bio-secure bubble and follow the guidelines. Just because of one person, the tournament can't be sacrificed. So it is important to follow the instructions and guidelines," Gautam Gambhir told ANI.

In the IPL, any team can beat any other team: Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir believes that the IPL is unpredictable.

Gautam Gambhir, who is originally from Delhi, was asked about the chances of the Delhi Capitals winning the IPL 2020 title. Gambhir opined that in the IPL, any team could beat any other team on their day and thus, it was not easy to predict anything. He also showed concern about the Indian players as they haven't played over the past five-six months and expects them to be a bit rusty.

"IPL is a kind of tournament where any team can beat the other team. The most important thing is how you start the journey. Also, the Indian players haven't played any cricket for the last six months, so whether they are rusty or not will be known once the tournament starts," Gautam Gambhir said.

The IPL 2020 season will be played in the UAE and will begin from September 19th. The three venues for the tournament will be Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.