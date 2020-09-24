IPL 2020: 'I've played a lot against Virat Kohli so it's great to have him on my side for once,' says RCB’s Aaron Finch

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batsman Aaron Finch has recently revealed that he is enjoying playing with Virat Kohli, as he has always had the challenging task of going up against the Indian captain.

In an interview with Times of India, Finch lauded Virat Kohli’s captaincy and his aggressive nature on the field.

“I've always had a huge amount of respect for the way he goes about the game. He's obviously very aggressive on the field with his captaincy and his body language is fantastic. Playing against him is a great challenge because you know that you have to be 100% committed and at all times. Playing with him is great. I've played a lot against him so it's great to have him on my side for once,” said Aaron Finch.

The Australian captain added that there was no strict hierarchy in the RCB camp, with everyone being allowed the opportunity to give specific suggestions that could help the team.

“It's about helping each other as much as we can. If we think there's an opportunity where we can have an input, then great but sometimes too many people's inputs can confuse things a little bit. So, it's about picking that moment and making sure that our plans and preparations are done beforehand. Then you are just backing the guy's skill to be able to do the job on the day,” said Finch, who was bought by RCB for INR 4.4 crore.

I can play whatever role is required by RCB: Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch, who made his RCB debut against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020 on Monday, spoke about his flexible relationship with opening partner Devdutt Padikkal.

While the southpaw went after bowlers right from the get go against SRH, Aaron Finch acknowledged that the roles might reverse in the upcoming matches.

“I think I can play whatever role is required by the team. Dev (Devdutt Padikkal) obviously got off to a great start the other day, so then it was my job to just try and get him back on strike and let him keep playing well and aggressive. But there'll be some days when that role is reversed and I'll get off to a bit of a flyer and then our partnership becomes important again. I think my game has evolved probably by playing more T20 cricket,” added Finch.

The duo put on 90 runs for the first wicket, laying the foundation for RCB to win their opening fixture for the first time since IPL 2016.

While Padikkal made a swashbuckling 56 off 42 balls, Aaron Finch calmly nudged the ball around on his way to a 27-ball 29.

It was an ideal start for RCB and Virat Kohli will be looking for similar opening partnerships from the duo as the tournament progresses.

