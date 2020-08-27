IPL 2020: I've waited two years for this moment: Kamlesh Nagarkoti  

Upcoming Indian fast bowler Kamlesh Nagarkoti is fit and raring to go in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Kolkata Knight Riders signed Nagarkoti in the IPL auction in 2018, but the youngster has not made his IPL debut till date because of his injury issues.

The KKR team management has backed the 20-year-old from Barmer by retaining him since 2018. Nagarkoti has landed in the UAE ahead of IPL 2020, and in a recent interview with his franchise, he revealed how KKR's backroom staff member Abhishek Nayar helped him during his practice sessions in Mumbai.

Young fast bowlers Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi look forward to playing for KKR in IPL 2020

Kamlesh Nagarkoti came into the limelight with his pace bowling in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2018. Nagarkoti formed a terrific partnership with Shivam Mavi, as the two rising stars helped India win the tourney in New Zealand.

KKR signed both players in the 2018 auction. While Mavi has played nine matches in the IPL, Nagarkoti is yet to don the KKR jersey. Kamlesh is fully fit this season, and when asked about his eagerness to play in IPL 2020, he replied:

"I'm very excited as I've waited two years for this moment. Finally, I have the opportunity to play. So I'm very excited. I was practicing in Mumbai and speaking regularly with Abhishek bhaiya on how I should prepare mentally after the injury. He has already made me understand some things, and I always pay attention to what he says."

Kamlesh Nagarkoti signed off by saying that he was eagerly waiting for an opportunity to bowl for the Knight Riders.

Ready to Shine!

After having a great journey in 2018 U-19 World Cup , Another Speedster from #UPCA SHIVAM MAVI has joined @KKRiders this year, best wishes for an amazing IPL.

Toomi ki toyiri?#allthebest #korbolorbojeetbo #KolkataKnightRiders pic.twitter.com/yZgsNCArFa — UPCA (@UPCACricket) August 25, 2020

Nagarkoti's teammate Shivam Mavi spoke about his back injury, which did not allow him to play cricket for 12 months. Mavi said that he has recovered now and was full of beans ahead of IPL 2020.