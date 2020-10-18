Mumbai Indians all-rounder Krunal Pandya recently opened up about his mindset when playing a T20 game. Pandya said that he focuses on making impactful performances for the team, not how many runs he has scored or wickets he has been able to take in the match.

The 29-year-old was speaking to Hindustan Times when he gave his thoughts about the importance of cameos at the end of the innings and some tight overs in the middle of the game.

“It’s not about wickets only. Sometimes if you bowl two overs for 12 runs in T20s, that is gold. I have never thought about scoring those big runs. T20 is all about impactful performances. If you bowl one good over or bat six balls well then you can change the momentum of the game,” Krunal Pandya said.

Krunal Pandya has played a couple of excellent cameos this season. The first one came against Sunrisers Hyderabad when he scored 20 runs off just 4 deliveries, while another one was against the Delhi Capitals, when he was able to hit 12 runs off 7 balls.

After a tough start to the season, Krunal Pandya has also been miserly with the ball, giving away less than 8 runs an over - an economy rate which is quite useful in the T20 format.

Pandya is not disappointed that he has to come into bat during the death overs or the fact that he is entrusted to bowl during some tough courses of the match. He termed it as a ‘thankless job’ and said that he awaits such challenges.

“Yeah, I am playing this role for the last four-five overs. This year also I am happy with the way I have been going about with my batting and bowling. It is a thankless job, but I love those tough situations and I wait for those as a player,” said Krunal Pandya.

I want to make a comeback into the Indian side: Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya also expressed his desire of making a comeback into the Indian side. He is of the opinion that he has done well in the opportunities that he has got so far and feels confident of making it back.

“I want to make a comeback to the Indian side. I’ve played 18 games in about a year. And I did quite well. I got MoM in New Zealand, in Australia and got the Man of the Series against West Indies. In batting also, I was quite happy with whatever I had done while playing for India. The way the season is going, I’m looking forward to making a comeback,” Pandya added.

Krunal Pandya has played 18 T20Is for India, scoring 121 runs at a strike rate of 131.5. He has also picked up 14 wickets at an economy rate of 8.11 runs an over.