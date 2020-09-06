Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the latest scare of 13 members in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp testing positive, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fast bowler Pat Cummins is not worried about the situation and has complete faith in the safety protocols laid down by the stakeholders at IPL 2020.

“In terms of safety, I have got no worries at all, hearing about the length that they have gone to protect the tournament, the players, staff, it is huge. Here in England too, no stones have been left unturned, we feel really safe and I am sure that it is going to be the same in the UAE as well from whatever I have heard. I know it is going to be a bit different to what an IPL normally feels like, but I hope the cricket is the game,” Cummins said at a virtual press conference on Saturday.

The Australian team is currently in England to play three T20Is and three ODIs. Players – who have IPL commitments – from both sides will directly fly out to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after the tour ends on September 16. The fact that IPL 2020 ends on November 10 means that the Australian players will have to stay away from their families for close to 80 days.

The mental toll of the IPL 2020 bubbles

Pat Cummins was bought by KKR in the IPL 2020 auction last December for INR 15.5 crore. Image Credits: CricTracker

The top-ranked Test bowler in the world also opened up on the mental challenges of playing in the current conditions. Cummins believes that players need to be prepared and have a game plan to manage themselves.

“In terms of the mental challenge over here, for sure, it is a long tour and when you add the IPL, you probably go on, especially without seeing your families. The important thing is you have to be prepared and come up with a game plan to manage yourself,” acknowledged Cummins, who is Australia’s vice-captain.

While normally the Aussies are permitted to take their families on tour, the ongoing pandemic has brought in many unprecedented guidelines. In addition, they won’t get much time to spend with their loved ones even after IPL 2020 ends because Australia are scheduled to play India and Afghanistan in their summer.

Another hurdle to cross will be the hot and humid weather in the UAE, but Cummins and the other Australians might acclimatise to the same relatively quick, having played in the country against Pakistan last year.