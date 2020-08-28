IPL 2020: Indian pacer among 10 members of CSK contingent to test positive for COVID-19

According to reports, over 10 members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent in the UAE have tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest series of tests.

An Indian pacer is said to be among those who tested positive and the team has decided to extend their quarantine period until the end of this month, with plans to resume training on the 1st of September.

“Yes, a right-arm medium fast bowler, who has recently played for India, along with a few staff members have tested positive for Covid-19,” an anonymous source told PTI.

“As far as we know, one of the senior-most officials of the CSK management and his wife, and at least two members of their social media team are also Covid-19 positive.”

Before flying out to the UAE for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), CSK had a preparatory camp at Chepauk which was attended by the likes of captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina.

CSK, which reached the UAE on August 21, had been under a 6-day quarantine that had 3 COVID-19 tests. In the light of these developments, they have extended their quarantine until September 1.

The results of their fourth COVID-19 test will only be known on Saturday. CSK have only two fast bowlers who have been capped by India - Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.

The IPL 2020 schedule has yet to be announced, but it is known that the tournament will start on the 19th of September. We can only hope that those who have tested positive recover soon, and this already means that CSK will be the final team to begin training in the UAE.