It depends on how one sees the situation: Shikhar Dhawan on living in a bio-secure bubble at IPL 2020

Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan believes that living in a bio-secure bubble has both pros and cons and it depends on how the individual looks at it. Dhawan himself is looking at it in a positive light as he believes that although one does not get to meet new people, the team is staying together as a family, which is a good sign.

All the teams had to follow the 6-day compulsory self-isolation period according to the guidelines laid down by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council.

The teams were allowed to practice after their 6-day quarantine, except for the Super Kings, as 13 members of their franchise, including 2 players, were tested positive for COVID-19.

"There are challenges of being in the bubble, you do not meet new people. Our team has an entertainment room, our franchise has looked after us, and we are living like a family. It depends on the person how he sees the situation," Shikhar Dhawan was quoted as saying by ANI.

Staying in a bio-secure bubble requires mental strength: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan believes that the bio-secure bubble does test the mental strength of players.

The 34-year-old southpaw is of the opinion that staying in a bio-secure bubble tests the mental strength of players as they are not allowed to leave the bubble at any cost. Dhawan also looks at it as an opportunity to know more about one's teammates and gel together as a team. He is looking forward to have a great time in the bubble and explore it as much as he can.

"It is an opportunity for me to blend with my team-mates. There are no outlets for going outside, people have to be mentally strong. For me, it is an opportunity and I am sure I will explore it," Shikhar Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan's form up top will be crucial to the Delhi Capitals as they look to try and win their maiden IPL title. They will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on 20th September.