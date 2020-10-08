IPL 2020: 'It just did not make sense the way CSK let the match slip from their grasp' - Aakash Chopra on their loss to KKR

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has stated that he is unable to fathom the manner in which the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) let slip a match that they were firmly in control of at one stage.

He made this observation while reviewing the MS Dhoni-led side's gut-wrenching IPL 2020 defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra mentioned that MS Dhoni will be extremely angry because CSK lost a match which was firmly in their grasp.

"MS Dhoni will be very angry because CSK lost a match they should have won. Although he generally doesn't get angry, but if there is a loss like this then anger is compulsory and justified as well. Because the match was in their grip and it just did not make sense the way they let it slip from their grasp."

He pointed out this was a significant match for CSK, and said that this loss could even derail their entire campaign in this season's IPL.

"This match was very important for CSK in my opinion. Because they won the first match and then lost three matches almost convincingly and then they won a match in a dominating fashion, so this match would have held them in great stead. But now that they have lost, there are some matches which push the entire campaign back, I think this was one of them."

Aakash Chopra on CSK messing up their run chase

The CSK batting floundered with the required run rate mounting [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that the CSK loss was even more disappointing because their bowlers had done an excellent job of restricting KKR to a manageable score after the Dinesh Karthik-led side seemed like they'd run away with the game.

"It was really disappointing the way CSK messed up their chase. Because there were many occasions when they had the opportunity to come back in the match. Firstly when they were fielding, KKR had got off to a blazing start and it seemed that they would be chasing 190, they came back and restricted them to around 165, which is a total in CSK's range."

The reputed commentator highlighted that CSK were in the ascendancy when Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu were at the crease, with the score reading 99/1 at the end of 12 overs.

"CSK started the chase in a dominating fashion with Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson and the opposing team making one mistake after another. It felt everything was okay with the score reading 90/1 or something like that."

He pointed out that the CSK run chase completely derailed after that, with them losing wickets one after the other and letting the required run rate blow out of proportion.

"After that one gets out, then the other gets out and then Dhoni gets out and then Kedar comes, just derailed completely. At one point you needed 7.5 to 8 runs per over and that becomes 18 to 20 runs per over, then you feel that the game has gone bad."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that this loss, along with their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad, might prove to be a huge setback for CSK in their quest for a spot in the IPL 2020 playoffs.

"The match was totally in their grip but they lost it. And these 2 points will sting CSK. I feel two losses will sting CSK a lot, one against SRH and the other against KKR."

The Chennai Super Kings seemed to be in complete control, needing 69 runs off the last 8 overs with 9 wickets in hand. But they lost the momentum after the fall of Ambati Rayudu's wicket, as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy kept them on a tight leash. MS Dhoni's side fell short by 10 runs to suffer their fourth defeat of the IPL 2020 season.