IPL 2020: It will be really great to learn from Andre Russell at KKR, says Tom Banton

England batsman and Kolkata Knight Riders cricketer Tom Banton stated that it would be exciting to learn from Andre Russell when he joins the KKR team ahead of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Andre Russell was the most valuable player of IPL 2019 and Banton will certainly get to learn a great deal from him.

Tom Banton also spoke about the young players in the squad like Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill, whom he has played against in his U-19 days. Banton said that it would be great to reunite with these players and bond ahead of what will be an important IPL 2020 season for him.

"Obviously it will be exciting to meet Andre Russell and Pat Cummins. I watched the IPL last year and Andre Russell did really well. So to learn from someone like him obviously would be really cool," Tom Banton said in a video on the Kolkata Knight Riders' official website.

"And then there are a few guys who are very young and I think are my age, people like Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shubman Gill. We used to play a lot with those guys when we were younger and so yes it will be great to catch up with them," he further added.

I have been dreaming of playing in the IPL since a young age: Tom Banton

Tom Banton also said that he was dreaming of playing the IPL from a very young age. Banton made a name for himself while playing for Somerset in the Vitality T20 Blast and had a brilliant 2019 season.

KKR snapped him up in theIPL 2020 action and he is extremely excited to learn from players like Morgan, Russell and Cummins. Banton does not want to take much pressure and will face situations as they come.

"I have been dreaming of playing in the IPL from a young age. I just want to go there with an open mind and try and learn as much as possible. There are obviously guys there like Morgan, Russell and Pat Cummins, who are the best players in the world. I will try to pick their brains as much as possible. If I am lucky enough to play, then I will take it as it comes and enjoy every day," Tom Banton said.

IPL 2020 is set to begin from September 19 and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.