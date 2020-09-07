IPL 2020: James Neesham says Kings XI Punjab can certainly win the tournament

New Zealand's all-rounder James Neesham is all set to play his first IPL match after six years as he gears up to represent Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The Mohali-based franchise has a stellar squad for this season, and Neesham believes that the team could win its maiden IPL title this year.

Talking to PTI on Monday (7th September), James Neesham spoke about his goals for IPL 2020. The all-rounder recalled his IPL debut and stated that he is a much more mature cricketer now. The 29-year-old added that his experience would help him perform better in IPL 2020.

'This time I have come with a steadier head': Neesham looking forward to sharing his experience with the youngsters in IPL 2020

James Neesham landed in the UAE a few days ago and is currently in the middle of his quarantine period. The New Zealander had played four games for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2014, where he scored 42 runs and scalped a solitary wicket.

Recalling his IPL debut, Neesham said:

"It is my first time getting involved in a long time. It is exciting to come as an older player and as an experienced player. Last time I played for Delhi. I did not know what I needed to do to succeed. It was a challenge back then."

Kolkata Knight Riders had signed him in 2015, but an injury did not allow him to turn up for KKR that year. Kings XI Punjab snapped him in the IPL 2020 Auction, and Neesham is now aiming to share his experience with the youngsters present in the KXIP squad.

Giving his view on Punjab's chances this year, he continued:

Advertisement

"This time I have come with a steadier head and knowledge under the belt and hopefully I can pass that knowledge to some of the younger guys in the squad. Really excited about our team, we got some of the biggest names in the world in Chris Gayle and Glenn Maxwell and it is a team that can certainly win a lot of games and the tournament."

IPL 2020 starts on 19th September in Abu Dhabi. Kings XI Punjab will open their campaign against Delhi Capitals on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will be interesting to see if KL Rahul can inspire Punjab to their first IPL title.