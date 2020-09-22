IPL 2020: Karthik and Morgan will make the decision of how to use Andre Russell during the match – KKR head coach

Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell's workload will be assessed by skipper Dinesh Karthik during the course of a match, revealed head coach Brendon McCullum.

While Andre Russell can change the complexion of a match with the bat, he will be able to provide an extra dimension if he can bowl at the death.

"Dinesh Karthik will make this decision (workload management) in the middle, we know about Andre Russell's batting ability, we all know what he can do with the bat, his ability to bowl at crunch situations gives us further options, the captain and vice-captain will make this decision of how to use him during the match," said McCullum during a virtual press conference.

The comments can be traced back to IPL 2019 when Andre Russell injured his left shoulder during a match against the Delhi Capitals, and evidently struggled in subsequent matches.

He suffered another injury scare when he was struck on the neck by a bouncer from net bowler Minad Manjrekar.

Andre Russell was highly instrumental in KKR winning four of their five opening matches last season but the prevailing shoulder injury restricted his batting exploits, and KKR eventually failed to make the playoffs.

It’s great to have Ali Khan in the KKR setup: Brendon McCullum

Ali Khan is the first American to feature in the IPL (Image Credits: Free Press Journal)

The Kolkata-based franchise scripted history this year by signing Ali Khan, who became the first player from the USA to be part of the IPL. The fast bowler came in as replacement for injured pacer Harry Gurney.

The 29-year-old played under McCullum as part of the champion Trinbago Knight Riders team in the recently-concluded Caribbean Premier League.

The former Kiwi skipper heaped praise on Khan and said that he would probably make his IPL debut later in the tournament.

"First and foremost, it's great to have Ali Khan in the KKR setup, he is the first United States player to feature in the IPL, he has been successful at Trinbago Knight Riders. He deserves an opportunity to present himself in the IPL, I guess his opportunity will come deeper in this year's IPL," McCullum, who represented KKR for five seasons, said.

One of the major concerns that plagued KKR last season was death bowling. If Andre Russell could stay fit and bowl the death overs while also taking opposition attacks apart with the bat, KKR could prove to be one of the top contenders to win IPL 2020.

The Dinesh Karthik-led side will play their first match of the current league campaign against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

