IPL 2020: KL Rahul not apprehensive about missing home food in UAE

The official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League (IPL) shared an excerpt of their virtual interview with KL Rahul. Rahul was asked whether the Karnataka boys were missing home food in the UAE and he did not seem too worried about it because all the players have just arrived in the UAE and are not too eager to eat home food early on.

KL Rahul said:

"Look, honestly we've been at home for the last 4-5 months. We've eaten so much home food, so I don't think for the first 2-3 weeks we're going to miss home food."

The KXIP skipper has a job on his hands in the upcoming season as the captaincy role will mean that he will have to play a part in taking care of his teammates. He has the experienced Anil Kumble by his side and the 28-year-old is confident that the new coach will be there to assist him.

KL Rahul is confident that Anil Kumble can get them yummy home-cooked food

The Karnataka-lad further mentioned in the interview that even if some arrangements of home food are required later in the tournament, there are a couple of guys including Kumble that will help the team.

He added:

"If it has to be arranged then I know that our manager (assistant coach) Avinash Vaidya is someone who will get you Kannada food anywhere in the world and Anil bhai as well. I remember when he was coach of the Indian team, whenever we travelled, he got us some really really yummy home-cooked food."

Watch the clip here: