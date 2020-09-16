IPL 2020: Living in a bio-bubble is like living in Big Boss, says Shikhar Dhawan

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan believes that living in a bio-secure bubble is similar to living in the reality show 'Big Boss'. He reckons that the bio-bubble would surely test the mental strength of the players. However, he is quite relaxed about it.

While he calls living in the bio-bubble a test of mental strength, the former SRH batsman also sees it as an opportunity to improve himself.

"Nice to test our mental strength. It’s almost like Big Boss. It (the bio-bubble) is a new thing for everyone. More than challenging, I see it as an opportunity to improve in every aspect. I keep myself entertained; I take it in a positive way," Shikhar Dhawan told Hindustan Times.

When you are relaxed, you are happier: Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan revealed how bringing calmness into his game helped him perform consistently.

Shikhar Dhawan realized back in 2016 that getting desperate for runs was going to get him nowhere in his cricketing career. The 34-year-old was not scoring enough runs and was eventually dropped from the side after the series against New Zealand.

The episode helped him understand the importance of enjoying the moment and being a bit more relaxed about his game. This philosophy helped him immensely as he made a strong comeback to India's white-ball side later and continues to be a crucial part of it.

“When you’re desperate, you are running after it, it’s difficult to do well,” he says. “It happened with me. I was playing against New Zealand (2016), I knew if I didn’t play well, I would be out. I was working hard but was desperate and eventually I was dropped. I realized desperate energy is not nice. When you are relaxed, you are happier. For me happiness and calmness are what matters," Shikhar Dhawan said.

Shikhar Dhawan and the Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Kings XI Punjab on 20th September at Dubai.