IPL 2020: Mayank Agarwal gives Jonty Rhodes fielding drills [Watch]

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) took to Twitter recently to post a hilarious video of Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal giving Jonty Rhodes some catching drills as they prepare for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The KXIP fielding coach, who is widely regarded as the greatest fielder of all time, was seen taking some decent catches, with Agarwal providing some guidance and words of appreciation.

Throughout the video, the opener quipped at Rhodes, saying:

"Come on, youngster! You're better than that. Come on Jonty, feet! Feet can be better!"

You can check out the video here:

KXIP enter IPL 2020 as underdogs

Mayank Agarwal will want to translate his Test from to the IPL

KXIP enter IPL 2020 having made a host of changes. Ravichandran Ashwin, their captain for the 2019 IPL, was traded to the Delhi Capitals, and Karnataka batsman KL Rahul was appointed as the skipper.

Along with the appointment, a number of personnel changes ensued, with Glenn Maxwell making a return to the franchise, and other players like Sheldon Cottrell and Jimmy Neesham also snaffled in the IPL 2020 auction.

KXIP are heavily loaded with Karnataka players - apart from Rahul, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jagadeesha Suchith, Karun Nair and Mayank Agarwal are also part of the side, while they are coached by the great Anil Kumble.

Mayank Agarwal hasn't had much of an IPL career so far, with only 1 game over the past 3 seasons. However, the 29-year-old has all but established himself as one of India's Test openers, and will be keen on making an impression in the limited-overs formats as well. With Rahul and Chris Gayle expected to open the innings, Agarwal might have to be content with a role in the middle order.

KXIP face off against the Delhi Capitals in the second game of IPL 2020.