IPL 2020: ‘Mahi bhai helped me evolve as a cricketer,’ says RCB’s Washington Sundar

Even more than pitches that aid turn, spinners consider MS Dhoni their closest pal. This time, Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Washington Sundar credited the former India captain for helping him evolve as a cricketer and learn the tricks of spin bowling.

In addition to playing 22 T20Is and 1 ODI, Washington Sundar played under MS Dhoni’s captaincy for Rising Pune Supergiants in IPL 2017.

“The fact that I played in RPS under Mahi bhai helped me evolve as a cricketer and since then I have been learning and evolving as a bowler as well,” Sundar ahead of RCB’s match against Kings XI Punjab on Thursday.

Washington Sundar this season:



0/7 in 1 Over

0/13 in 2 Overs

1/12 in 4 Overs

0/20 in 4 Overs

0/20 in 4 Overs

2/16 in 3 Overs

2/20 in 4 Overs — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) October 12, 2020

Washington Sundar has grown into an extremely effective and canny bowler in the powerplay, and he credited his success to mastering the art of releasing the ball as late as possible.

“Releasing the ball late is the key. If you follow the feet of a batsman, then you will get a slight hint about what he intends to do. And if you can pick up the hint, it’s going to help you do what he doesn’t want you to do. I am very conscious about releasing the ball as late as possible. That way I can react to what the batsman is doing,” Washington Sundar said.

What also plays to his advantage is the fact that he is six feet tall and he has worked on using his height to the fullest in the last couple of years.

“It (height) is definitely a positive thing. If at that height, I can use it properly with speed it will be an advantage and that’s what I have been trying to work on in the last couple of years. I have put in a lot of work knowing that my height will give me an advantage if I used that to the fullest. I have to keep the same rhythm going,” he revealed.

‘I think from a batsman’s point of view while bowling’: Washington Sundar

Washington Sundar has scalped 21 wickets in 28 IPL games (Credits: IPLT20.com)

While he has grabbed headlines for his bowling, not many people know that the 21-year-old has scored 532 runs – including a 159 as an opener – at an average of 31.29 in 12 first-class games for Tamil Nadu.

Washington Sundar added that he is working on both aspects of his game and aspires to step up for RCB with the bat if and when any opportunity arises.

“I think from a batting point of view, while[it has been] bowling that has kept me going. I would love to win a game for RCB with the bat. I’ve been focusing on my batting. When the opportunities come, I should be able to step up and perform.”

Sundar has picked up 5 wickets in 7 games in IPL 2020 at a phenomenal economy rate of 4.90.