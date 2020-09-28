IPL 2020: MS Dhoni has to fix his batting position, says Brett Lee

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee believes that Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni must nail down his batting position sooner rather than later if CSK are to do well in IPL 2020.

Dhoni has been very reluctant to bat higher up the order in all three of CSK's games so far this IPL season.

While Ambati Rayudu's heroics helped CSK beat defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first game, the three-time IPL winners suffered losses against the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals.

A lot of questions are being asked on Dhoni's reluctance to bat higher and Brett Lee believes that this is putting undue pressure on CSK.

“They have to start winning, they’ve got the right team but don’t think they’ve got the right position (for the players). I think the talk on Dhoni’s batting position is putting a lot of pressure on the entire team. He has to fix his batting position," Brett Lee said in the post-match show on Star Sports.

MS Dhoni returned to competitive cricket after a gap of 14 months

Before the IPL 2020 season, the last competitive game that MS Dhoni played was the 2019 World Cup semifinal

Following the game against the Rajasthan Royals, Dhoni had revealed that he wanted others to bat ahead of him as he did not have much match practice coming into the tournament.

But almost every cricket fanatic and expert is of the opinion that Dhoni has to promote himself in the CSK batting order to either the No. 4 or No. 5 position.

That would give the 39-year-old the luxury to take his time and ease into the innings. Once he gets his eye in, everyone knows what kind of damage Dhoni is capable of causing to opposing sides.

CSK fans remain hopeful that MS Dhoni will play with more freedom and bat higher up the order for their side, now that he has retired from international cricket.

Chennai Super Kings play the Sunrisers Hyderabad next on Friday in Dubai.