IPL 2020: MS Dhoni needs to look at other players for finisher's role, says Brian Lara

West Indies cricketing legend Brian Lara believes that things are not quite working for MS Dhoni and the Chennai Super Kings, and that Dhoni must find some other player who can play the finisher's role to perfection. Dhoni has failed to finish matches for CSK this season, and has not scored a single run in winning chase for them.

Lara is of the opinion that Ravindra Jadeja, who fought till the very last ball against the Kolkata Knight Riders, must be given a chance to bat as a finisher, and that Dhoni should start playing with more freedom. In the game against KKR, Dhoni promoted himself to No. 4, but things did not work out as he could only score 11 runs off 12 balls.

“It’s a bit puzzling (Dhoni inability to finish). You feel that he has created that position where he can be flexible with himself but I think he needs to maybe look at some other players,” Brian Lara told Star Sports.

“He (Dhoni) is a great finisher, no doubt about that. But things are not going right for him and I believe, some of the other players, look at Jadeja how he batted today, he came in when their chances were very slim. So, something he will have to work on, have steadier stuff," he further added.

Something is wrong at Chennai Super Kings: Brian Lara

Brian Lara was absolutely astonished by the way CSK lost their game against KKR despite being ahead at one point (Image credits: iplt20.com)

CSK have now lost four of their opening six games in IPL 2020 and Brian Lara believes that there is a lot CSK needs to work on. He was astonished by the way they lost against KKR, despite needing just 78 runs from the last 10 overs with 9 wickets in hand. The likes of Dwayne Bravo did not even get a chance to bat, and they lost by 10 runs.

“They (CSK) were cruising after 10 overs. You got 90-odd on board. It was unbelievable. They have played a couple of games where he (Bravo) hasn’t had an opportunity to bat. Scoring 58 runs in 10 overs but only losing 5 wickets, something is wrong,” Brian Lara said after CSK's loss at the hands of KKR.

CSK will now play their next game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore on 10th October at Dubai, and will be looking to return to winning ways.