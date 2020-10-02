IPL 2020: 'MS Dhoni will play a pivotal role in making Chennai Super Kings win against Sunrisers Hyderabad' - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that MS Dhoni might prove to the gamechanger and is likely to lead the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a victory against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) today.

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the two teams occupying the bottom two spots in the IPL 2020 points table in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

While talking about the probable team changes, Aakash Chopra mentioned that the Chennai Super Kings should play Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo as long as they are fit.

"Rayudu is available for Chennai Super Kings and I believe Bravo is also available. If both of them are available, then they should play."

Rayudu And Bravo Fit to Play the next game against Sunrisers.

- CSK CEO (to Sportstar) #IPL2020 #WhistlePodu #CSK pic.twitter.com/yw1swIU41d — Chennai Super Kings FC (@CskIPLTeam) September 29, 2020

The reputed commentator suggested the changes the Chennai Super Kings could make to accommodate Bravo, and asked the franchise to play six bowlers in their playing XI.

"One thing is that MS Dhoni is not playing 6 bowlers, although he may have his reasons for it. They can play Bravo and keep Sam Curran out or play both of them and leave Josh Hazlewood out and play Shardul Thakur. They will have to figure out a way to get 6 bowlers in."

He added that the Chennai Super Kings could afford to drop both Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad in order to play Ambati Rayudu at the top of the order, thereby creating a spot for the sixth bowler.

"And as soon as Rayudu becomes fit, which he is now, then you can leave out both Murali Vijay and Ruturaj Gaikwad and open with Rayudu alongside Watson. After that they will have Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Dhoni, Jaddu, Bravo and Sam Curran. I am absolutely happy with this lineup."

CSK probable 11s - Bravo in for Josh , Rayudu in for Vijay & Shradhul in for Rituraj. Kedhar gets one more chance to prove. Msd needs to think of using IND players. @StarSportsTamil @ChennaiIPL #staraikelungal #CSKvsSRH @RJ_Balaji @hemangkbadani @s_badrinath pic.twitter.com/S5YjQ4ChXG — Vignesh ~ Coimbatore (@S_R_Vignesh) October 2, 2020

Advertisement

Aakash Chopra stated that even the Sunrisers Hyderabad should go in with an additional bowler in their playing XI, and pointed out that Abhishek Sharma is not someone who can perform fifth-bowler duties on a regular basis.

"Sunrisers Hyderabad cannot make too many changes. But one change they should make is that Abhishek Sharma cannot be your fifth bowler. He is at best your 6th bowler, so they should play Shahbaz Nadeem or play another fast bowler."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in today's encounter between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Aakash Chopra believes MS Dhoni will make a telling contribution for the Chennai Super Kings today

Aakash Chopra considered multiple players who could prove to be the game-changers in tonight's encounter between the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Advertisement

"Do I have faith in Warner or should I look at Bairstow or should I consider the good form Kane Williamson is in or Rashid Khan or Jaddu, who is actually having a very off kind of IPL. He has conceded more than 40 runs in all the 3 matches."

He finally opted for MS Dhoni as the player who could define the course of the match in the Chennai Super Kings' favour.

"I am going with MS Dhoni. I feel Dhoni the captain will play 6 bowlers to begin with. After that, he will definitely come to bat at No.4 or No.5 and he will play a pivotal role in making Chennai Super Kings win this encounter."

Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that the Chennai Super Kings are likely to sneak a victory over the Sunrisers Hyderabad today.

"I am going with MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings. I think Chennai Super Kings will just scrape through in this one and get back on the winning ways."

Both the Chennai Super Kings and the Sunrisers Hyderabad have not had the best of times in IPL 2020, and the two teams are languishing at the bottom of the points table. They would be keen on a win in tonight's encounter to begin their march for a playoff spot in this year's edition of the league.