IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians the best T20 franchise in the world, says Kieron Pollard

Kieron Pollard believes that the Mumbai Indians are the best T20 franchise in the world after they won their fifth IPL title on Tuesday. The West Indies limited-overs captain has been with the record champions for 11 years now, and has been part of all five of their IPL triumphs.

When asked after whether the Mumbai Indians are the best T20 franchise in the globe following their comfortable win over the Delhi Capitals in the 2020 IPL Final, Pollard said:

"With the amount of trophies, the amount of work and the number of players that went on and played international cricket, play for India, play for their different respective countries, I think you will have to say so."

Kieron Pollard has played cricket all around the world, and has taken part in T20 leagues in Australia, Pakistan, South Africa, England and the West Indies. Tuesday's triumph with the Mumbai Indians saw the 33-year-old become the most decorated player in T20 cricket as he won his 15th T20 title.

There's pressure when you play for a big franchise like Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard

Rohit Sharma (Photo by: Saikat Das / Sportzpics for BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians always go into the IPL as favourites to win the tournament, and there is huge competition for places in the side. Kieron Pollard and co. have now won two straight IPL titles, and also three of the last four.

"The work that goes on behind scenes - no one sees the preparation, the planning, and to come out and actually deliver on the field. It's pressure, yes, to play for a big franchise like this, but you can only get better as an individual if you take everything on board, take it with a pinch of salt, and take it positive."

Kieron Pollard enjoyed a very successful IPL campaign with the Mumbai Indians, scoring 263 runs at an average of 53.60 and a strike rate of 191.42. He played the finisher's role to great effect, and was awarded the IPL 2020 Super Striker of the Season prize at the post-tournament presentation ceremony on Tuesday.