IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians do not have experienced spinners like other sides, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar thinks that Mumbai Indians have not got experienced spinners in their ranks ahead of IPL 2020. Although they have the likes of Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar who have got decent IPL experience, they do not have enough international exposure.

The only backups that they have got in the squad are in the form of Anukul Roy and Jayant Yadav, who do not have too much IPL experience. Thus, the 71-year-old feels that Mumbai Indians are very thin in the spin department and that could be a weakness on the slow, turning tracks in the UAE.

"Yes you can say that because they do not have the experienced spinners that other sides have," Sunil Gavaskar told Sports Tak.

Gavaskar believes that the MI middle-order is not good enough for IPL 2020

Sunil Gavaskar believes that the MI middle-order is not strong enough ahead of IPL 2020

Sunil Gavaskar also questioned the batting order of the Mumbai Indians. He believes that there is uncertainty in the batting order as to who will bat at the No.4 and No.5 positions.

The former Indian opener feels that MI have too many options when it comes to the openers' slot, but unless they promote Hardik Pandya to No.4, Gavaskar does not see any other batsman fit for the position.

"The other thing that can be a weakness is middle order. They will have to think who will bat at No.4 and No.5 position. If Quinton de Kock plays, then he will open with either Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav," Sunil Gavaskar said.

"Ishan Kishan might come in at No.4, he can also open the innings. Kieron Pollard can come in at No.5. Maybe Hardik Pandya can be promoted to No.4. But if that doesn't happen then who will play at No.4?" he further added.

The Mumbai Indians begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings on 19th September at Abu Dhabi