IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians win half the tournament at the auction table itself, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener and cricket expert Aakash Chopra believes that the Mumbai Indians win half of the IPL tournament at the auction table itself. This is because they pick some fantastic players during the IPL auction and manage to retain the core team year after year.

The likes of Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, and Kieron Pollard have been instrumental in the success of the Mumbai Indians over the years and continue to be their pillars of strength. MI also have the ability to transform young players into world-class talents for India as seen with the likes of Pandya and Bumrah.

"Mumbai Indians have been such a strong franchise because of their kind of selection in the IPL auctions. Their picks are so brilliant that they win half the tournament at the auction table itself. They have so many good players that they can literally loan players to other teams. That is the kind of team they have," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

The Mumbai Indians have many match-winners at their disposal: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also believes that MI have incredible depth in their batting and bowling with enough match-winners.

Aakash Chopra also stated that the Mumbai Indians have many match-winners in their squad. The likes of Rohit Sharma, the Pandya brothers, Bumrah, and Pollard have the ability to win games of cricket single-handedly and that is what makes the Mumbai Indians such a dangerous team to play against.

MI have incredible depth with options both in batting and bowling. They have won four IPL titles so far and will be looking to win their fifth in IPL 2020.

"Mumbai Indians have depth. They have batting depth as well as bowling depth and have lots of options available. There are many match-winners at their disposal. If you speak about Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton de Kock, the list is endless," Aakash Chopra said.

The defending champions will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the Chennai Super Kings at Abu Dhabi on 19th September.