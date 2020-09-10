IPL 2020: My only goal is to win matches for whichever team I am playing for, says Shubman Gill

Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Shubman Gill has stated that he does not get bogged down by the burden of expectations and being the next big thing in Indian cricket. Instead, he just focuses on the task at hand and tries to score as many runs as he can in order to help his team win.

Shubman Gill also stated that if given an option, he would like to open the batting for KKR. But in general, Gill has all the strokes in his game to be successful at any batting position given to him.

"If I was given an option, I would prefer to open the innings. I don't think it (expectations) really weigh on me that much, because when I go in to bat the only thing that stays in the mind is how I will score runs in a particular situation. In my mind, the only goal is to win matches for whichever team I am playing for," Shubman Gill told PTI.

I believe I can play on all kinds of surfaces: Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill also stated with great confidence that he could play on all kinds of surfaces.

The 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin from September 19th and will be played in the UAE. The kind of pitches on offer in the UAE will be slow and turning.

While many feel it may be difficult for batsmen to time the ball, 20-year-old Gill believes that the conditions won't matter much as he has a habit of playing on slow pitches. With great confidence, Gill said that he could bat on all kinds of surfaces.

"No, I don't think we need to change to any kind of specific bats (in terms of weight), because in India we are used to playing on slow pitches. You need to adapt and I believe I can play on all kinds of surfaces," Shubman Gill said.

KKR will begin their IPL 2020 campaign against the defending champions Mumbai Indians on 23rd September at Abu Dhabi.