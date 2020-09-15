IPL 2020 News Roundup: The best of the practice sessions of all 8 teams | September 14th

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is mere days away, and all 8 teams are adding the finishing touches to their preparations for the tournament.

IPL 2020, which commences on the 19th of September in the UAE, is expected to be one of the most tightly-contested editions in history, and all 8 franchises will need to be at their best right from the very outset.

IPL 2020 News Roundup

In today's IPL 2020 News Roundup, we bring you the best bits from their practice sessions.

Chennai Super Kings

CSK are currently engaged in practice matches, and today's social media posts showed glimpses of Shardul Thakur and KM Asif, apart from young Tamil Nadu wicket-keeper N Jagadeesan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

RCB posted an interview with star batsman AB de Villiers, who claimed that the team is fresh and has a different feel to it ahead of IPL 2020. The South African also praised Virat Kohli for leading from the front with regards to work ethic.

Mr. 360 AB de Villiers talks about the return of cricket, the mood in the camp and all things RCB ahead of the Dream 11 IPL. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/geYx36aeIy — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

The man behind the fitness revolution in Indian Cricket and Captain Kohli’s transformation, here’s everything you need to know about RCB’s strength and conditioning coach, Shanker Basu. #PlayBold #IPL2020 #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/XBEAcQsNqC — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 14, 2020

Mumbai Indians

Trent Boult gave an open interview with MI in the lead-up to IPL 2020, with various stills of Hardik Pandya making it to the team's social media feed.

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR had an intense fielding session, while new recruit Ali Khan joined the side in the UAE. The pacer became the first player from USA to be part of an IPL franchise's roster.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

VVS Laxman had some words of advice for young Indian star Abdul Samad, and some lusty blows were also on display.

Kings XI Punjab

KXIP had a team photoshoot, but not before fielding coach Jonty Rhodes plucked a one-handed blinder to turn back the clock.

Rajasthan Royals

RR posted a highlight video of young Indian wicket-keeper Anuj Rawat, who has been at the forefront of many a social media post in the recent past.

Delhi Capitals

DC took part in some fielding drills under the watchful eyes of Ricky Ponting and Mohammad Kaif, while leggie Amit Mishra deceived a batsman with a beautifully flighted leg-break.