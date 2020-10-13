IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after RCB vs KKR match (Updated)

AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 73 off 33 balls and an all-round bowling performance helped the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) move up to third in the points table after beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by a massive 82-run margin in Match 28 of IPL 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.

After opting to bat first, RCB got off to a steady start as openers Aaron Finch (47 off 37 balls) and Devdutt Padikkal (32 off 23 balls) put up 67 runs for the first wicket. What followed was an AB de Villiers masterclass he smashed his third IPL 2020 fifty, stitching a 100-run third-wicket stand with Virat Kohli (33 not out off 28 balls) and powering RCB to 194 for 2.

In reply, Shubman Gill top scored with a 25-ball 34 as only 3 KKR batsmen could cross double digits. All 6 RCB bowlers were amongst the wickets to restrict the two-time IPL champions to a meagre 112 for 9 and hand them their second loss in three matches.

Virat Kohli moves closer to the top 5 on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

Virat Kohli scored 33 off 28 balls to continue his purple patch with the bat (Credits: IPLT20.com)

RCB captain Virat Kohli followed up his unbeaten 90 against the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday with a 28-ball 33 against KKR tonight. He is in sixth position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, with an aggregate of 256 runs from 7 games.

While 21-year-old Devdutt Padikkal moved one spot up to ninth in the table with 243 runs under his belt, his counterpart Shubman Gill occupies the seventh spot, with 254 runs at an average of 42.33 so far in the tournament.

There was no change at the top of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap standings, as KXIP openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal continue to occupy the top two slots with 387 runs and 337 runs respectively to their names.

There wasn’t any change in the IPL 2020 Purple Cap standings either. Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada remains at the top with a tally of 17 wickets. He is followed by the Mumbai Indians duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

However, RCB leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal moved up one slot after returning impressive figures of 1 for 12 tonight. He is fifth in the bowling charts, having scalped 10 wickets at a strike rate of 16.20 in the tournament so far.

There will be wholesale changes tomorrow on both the lists as the Sunrisers Hyderabad take on the Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Stadium. While CSK opener Faf du Plessis would look to move closer to wresting the IPL 2020 Orange Cap from KL Rahul, SRH leggie Rashid Khan would aim to break into the top 3 of the bowling charts.

