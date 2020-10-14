IPL 2020: Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings after SRH vs CSK match (Updated)

Kane Williamson’s 57 off 39 balls went in vain as an all-round bowling performance helped the Chennai Super Kings register a victory for the first time in 3 matches. The Men in Yellow vanquished the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs in Match 29 of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday.

CSK remain in sixth position with 6 points from 8 matches, while the David Warner-led side are one slot above them by virtue of having a better NRR (net run-rate).

After MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first, Sam Curran (31 off 21 balls) – who opened the innings for the first time – got CSK off to a flying start despite Faf du Plessis walking back for a golden duck.

Shane Watson (42 off 38 balls) and Ambati Rayudu (41 off 34 balls) stitched an 81-run partnership for the third wicket before a cameo from Ravindra Jadeja (25 off 10 balls) powered CSK to 167 for 6. Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers as he returned figures of 2 for 19 from 4 overs.

In reply, SRH lost their skipper David Warner and No. 3 Manish Pandey with a meagre 27 runs on the board. After even Jonny Bairstow (23 off 24 balls) failed to deliver the goods, Kane Williamson instilled some life into the run-chase with his maiden IPL 2020 half-century.

But Dwayne Bravo and leg-spinner Karn Sharma picked up a brace each to restrict CSK to 147 for 8.

Shane Watson breaks into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow remained in the top 5 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list (Credits: IPLT20.com)

Faf du Plessis failed to add to his tally of 307 runs and he remains in third position on the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. The CSK opener is 30 runs behind second-placed Mayank Agarwal.

Despite getting out cheaply for a 13-ball 9, SRH captain David Warner occupies the fourth position with an aggregate of 284 runs. Jonny Bairstow, Warner’s opening partner, moved to within 4 runs of his captain after scoring a scratchy 23 off 24 balls against CSK tonight.

However, there were changes at the other end of the table as Shane Watson broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list. He is in tenth position with 243 runs under his belt, 2 runs short of ninth-placed Devdutt Padikkal.

T Natarajan and Sam Curran remains in contention for the IPL 2020 Purple Cap (Credits: IPLT20.com)

There wasn’t any change at the top of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, and Delhi Capitals pacer Kagiso Rabada continues to be the leader with a tally of 17 wickets from 7 matches.

SRH leg-spinner Rashid Khan too maintained a stranglehold on the fourth spot despite going wicketless tonight. He has taken 10 wickets in the tournament so far, and is just 1 wicket shy of the Mumbai Indians duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

There were significant changes at the bottom of the bowling charts, though, as T Natarajan (2 for 41) and Sam Curran (1 for 18) restored their places in the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. While the ninth-placed Natarajan is on 9 wickets from 8 games, Curran is one place below him by virtue of having a higher economy rate.

The attention will remain in Dubai as the second-placed Delhi Capitals take on the seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals tomorrow. While DC skipper Shreyas Iyer would look to move closer to the top 3 of the IPL 2020 Orange Cap list, Jofra Archer would know that he is just 3 wickets away from occupying the second place in the bowling charts.

