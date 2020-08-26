IPL 2020: Protocols in Abu Dhabi delaying announcement of official schedule

While the 13th edition of the IPL is scheduled to start on September 19, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is yet to come out with the IPL 2020 schedule.

The delay, as per reports, is probably due to the travel norms currently in place in Abu Dhabi, which has a different set of restrictions when compared to Dubai or Sharjah.

It has come to light that each individual has to get a permit and undergo mandatory rapid tests before entering Abu Dhabi. This factor has manifested into a major roadblock with the players and support staff of the Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders currently residing in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this week, it was reported that IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel and acting CEO Hemang Amin are already in UAE to chart out the IPL 2020 schedule.

The duo are reported to be in constant conversation with the UAE authorities and the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) to obtain clarity on the prevailing COVID-related protocols.

1⃣9⃣-0⃣9⃣-2⃣0⃣2⃣0⃣



Mark the date! 🗓️

Let the countdown begin! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/JTnX5iARxE — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 20, 2020

Challenging weather conditions could have an affect on IPL 2020 schedule

The uncompromising heat and humidity in the desert land of the UAE could also pose a challenge for the players during IPL 2020. The extended time slot for the tournament with minimum potential day games is also a result of this concern.

“While the weather is pleasant in the evenings, in the afternoon, the temperature soars. So, efforts are being taken to ensure that we don’t have too many day games, at least in the first leg,” Sportstar quoted a BCCI veteran.

The players would be hoping to get acclimatised to the weather conditions during the training sessions, which will get underway later this week.

Advertisement

Missing @imVkohli in action? 🤔🤔



We got you covered.



Sit back and enjoy the @RCBTweets skipper's stroke-filled 💯 from IPL 2019. 👌🎥#Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) August 23, 2020

Although there hasn’t been any official announcement, IPL 2020 is expected to begin on the 19th with the season opener set to feature defending champions Mumbai Indians and the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.