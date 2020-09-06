IPL 2020: 'Quality dipped from IPL to BPL' - Twitter erupts as BCCI finally reveal schedule

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) finally revealed the schedule for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) today.

The tournament, which commences on the 19th of September, features an opening clash between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The latter were reported to have been moved out of the IPL 2020 season opener owing to how late they've started training, but the BCCI have announced the same schedule that they did before the tournament was postponed.

CSK will enter the game against MI on the back of only two weeks of training, and it remains to be seen if they will be able to adjust to the demanding nature of the IPL. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, who tested positive for COVID-19 recently, should recover in time for the contest, but they haven't started training yet and might not feature.

Following the MI vs CSK clash is a game between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP). The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are seen in action of the third day of IPL 2020 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

IPL 2020 will see 10 double-headers, with the group stages concluding on the 3rd of November. Here is the full schedule of IPL 2020.

Immediately after the announcement, which was delayed by a considerable amount of time, Twitter exploded. While some criticised the BCCI for taking so long to announce it, others expressed their happiness at the fact that top-level cricket is finally returning in the form of IPL 2020.

Fans of CSK, RCB and MI took to the social media platform to make their anticipation known. Here's what Twitter had to say:

Twitter reacts as IPL 2020 schedule is finally revealed

Bhai jitna delay tumne IPL schedule mai kiya hai, apna sponsor Dream 11 se SBI mai change karlo. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 6, 2020

The first match of the IPL 2020 will be between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indies on September 19th.



The best vs The best. Bring it on. pic.twitter.com/YTzgO9TTJh — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) September 6, 2020

IPL Opening game:



2018 Winner vs 2019 Winner — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) September 6, 2020

#ipl2020schedule

Someone: why everytimes first match of IPL is in between CSK & MI

*BCCI pic.twitter.com/Llknc6yrwk — Kisslay Jha🇮🇳 (@TrollerBabua) September 6, 2020

#ipl2020schedule

When you come to know your first match is with CSK - pic.twitter.com/QYWCHuK36n — THE | Epic Blogger | (@Kush_official_) September 6, 2020