IPL 2020: Quinton de Kock on fire in Mumbai Indians practice [Watch]

The Mumbai Indians (MI) took to Twitter today to post some highlights from their practice sessions in the UAE ahead of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

The standout video was that of South African white-ball captain Quinton de Kock, who looked in great touch and deposited the bowlers to all corners of the ground. The wicket-keeper plays an array of pulls and drives, and even pulls off a cheeky scoop towards the end of the clip.

You can check out the video here:

MI are firm favourites heading into IPL 2020

Rohit Sharma will look to lead MI to their fifth IPL title this year

MI have an abysmal record in the UAE, and recorded no wins in the 5 games that they played in the Middle East back in IPL 2014. All other teams managed at least two victories, although Rohit Sharma's men did stage a remarkable comeback in the latter half of the league phase to qualify for the playoffs.

But despite their poor numbers in the UAE, MI are firm favourites heading into IPL 2020. The 4-time IPL champions have an extremely strong top order featuring De Kock, Australian opener Chris Lynn and Rohit Sharma himself, and the Indian white-ball vice-captain might even be forced to bat at No. 3.

The pace attack comprises of new signing Nathan Coulter-Nile, Indian spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and Kiwi left-armer Trent Boult, while James Pattinson and Mitchell McClenaghan are solid backup options.

With world-class all-rounders in Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, MI can be expected to go all the way in IPL 2020 in the UAE and establish themselves as the greatest franchise in the history of the prestigious league.