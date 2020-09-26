IPL 2020: 'Ravindra Jadeja has leaked runs in all the matches but MS Dhoni has nowhere else to go' - Aakash Chopra on CSK's loss to DC

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has mentioned that Ravindra Jadeja's expensive spells have hit the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) hard as they do not have a sixth bowling option in their playing XI.

He made this observation while analysing the Chennai-based franchise's IPL 2020 defeat to Delhi Capitals (DC) in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that CSK were playing with just the five bowlers in their playing XI because of the issues with their batting. These have been accentuated by Ambati Rayudu's absence and MS Dhoni not yet reaching prime form.

"MS Dhoni is playing with 5 bowlers for the first time in my living memory, which he doesn't like. He is concerned about his batting, he is even more worried because of Ambati Rayudu's absence. He is not a 100% confident about his own form."

He added that MS Dhoni is not confident of playing six bowlers as some of the top-order batsmen are not amongst the runs.

"With Ruturaj in the batting lineup and Murali Vijay also not scoring runs, he is not certain if he can play 6 bowlers."

The reputed commentator observed that going in with only five bowling options has hurt CSK as they do not have a fallback option for Ravindra Jadeja, who has been quite expensive in the three matches so far.

"And if you play 5 bowlers, then if you see Jaddu's situation in this whole season, he has conceded more than 40 runs in all the three matches. If he is going to leak so many runs and you have got nowhere else to go, that is very unlike Dhoni but it is happening."

Ravindra Jadeja is the first spinner to concede 40+ runs in three successive IPL games, #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/zpKTw6fAN0 pic.twitter.com/Xvcvah43ym — Rajeev Karn (@rajeevchikuoo) September 25, 2020

Aakash Chopra on CSK's batting woes

Ambati Rayudu's injury has compounded CSK's batting problems

While talking about CSK's batting, Aakash Chopra opined that MS Dhoni's batting slot is understandable considering the positions the other batsmen need to bat at.

"If I talk about MS Dhoni's batting order, where will you play Ruturaj and Murali Vijay. What will you gain by sending Kedar Jadhav down the order. I can understand where Dhoni is batting and why he is batting there."

The former KKR player pointed out that CSK's top-order batsmen - barring Faf du Plessis - have been found wanting, with Suresh Raina's absence clearly felt.

"But the top order is struggling except Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson will eventually get runs, so I am not too worried. But I am more than slightly worried about Murali Vijay and Ruturaj. They are missing Suresh Raina."

"We are lacking a bit of steam in the batting and that hurts. The run rate keeps on mounting after such slow starts and adds pressure, we need to figure that and we have 6 days break and help us to come back stronger" - DHONI @MSDhoni • #IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu — DHONIsm™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 25, 2020

On the bowling front, the 43-year-old observed that Harbhajan Singh's presence would have helped CSK, and added that Imran Tahir cannot be accommodated considering the balance of the playing XI.

"If Harbhajan Singh had been there, he would have provided more strength to their bowling as he is an Indian bowler. If they want to play Tahir, they will have to keep an overseas bowler out."

While highlighting that Josh Hazlewood was a good inclusion and Sam Curran has been delivering the goods, Aakash Chopra signed off by stating that CSK are in a spot of bother currently.

"Hazlewood was a good choice and Sam Curran is doing a fairly good job but CSK is struggling as a team at this point of time."

Chennai Super Kings have not had the most auspicious start to their campaign in IPL 2020. Although they won their first match, they have dished out a couple of disappointing performances thereafter. They will have to pull up their socks quickly if they do not want to fall too far behind in the race for the playoff spots.