IPL 2020: RCB to don jersey with message for COVID heroes this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) took to Twitter to announce the news that their jersey will have a special tribute to the frontline workers during the COVID-19 pandemic for the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

RCB captioned the post:

" The RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message "My COVID Heroes" both during training & matches during the #Dream11IPL in honour of the Real Challengers who have helped the world during the uncertain times"

RCB also shared pictures of their new kits for IPL 2020 on social media.

The message "My Covid Heroes" will appear on the jersey both during training & matches during the #Dream11IPL in honour of all the Real Challengers who have helped the world during these uncertain times.

RCB releases new official anthem ahead of IPL 2020

RCB released their official anthem for IPL 2020 earlier today through a social media post and dedicated it to their fans. RCB will be hoping for a good IPL 2020 season after assembling a very balanced side for this edition of the tournament.

" The Official RCB Anthem is here! And it's dedicated to the best fans in the world. Time to crank up the volume to the maximum, 12th Man Army."

The Official RCB Anthem is dedicated to the best fans in the world.

RCB take on SRH in their first game of IPL 2020 on 21st September and have been training hard ahead of their opening encounter in Dubai. There is a lot of talk revolving around the RCB camp that their star batsman AB de Villiers will assume wicket-keeping duties for them in IPL 2020.

This could also mean their young star Devdutt Padikkal could break into the starting XI to add some firepower at the top of the order. RCB fans will be optimistic about their chances in IPL 2020 and will be hoping that their side can clinch their maiden IPL title in the UAE.

RCB fans turn up in huge numbers every year at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium and the franchise will be missing their '12th Man Army' this edition as IPL 2020 has moved to the UAE and will be played behind closed doors.

RCB will play 3 matches in Sharjah, 4 in Abu Dhabi and 7 games in Dubai in IPL 2020.