IPL 2020: 'RCB do not have a fast bowling lineup good enough to dismiss Shikhar Dhawan' - Aakash Chopra previews Delhi Capitals clash

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Delhi Capitals (DC) opener Shikhar Dhawan is likely to come good against the not-so-potent pace bowling attack of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He made this observation while previewing the clash between the two teams in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started by saying that the Delhi Capitals should bring Axar Patel back to their playing XI, and expressed hope that Prithvi Shaw will be able to deliver the goods at the top of the order.

"Delhi Capitals should play Axar Patel and leave the rest as it is. Prithvi Shaw needs to score runs."

The renowned commentator stated that the rest of the Delhi Capitals top order in Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant will have to come to the party as well.

"This is where Shikhar Dhawan needs to come to the fore and score runs. I am expecting a big 90 to 100-run knock from Shreyas Iyer and I have expectations from Pant as well."

He wishes that the Delhi Capitals are able to rediscover their lost mojo and deliver the knockout punch in their encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore tonight.

"I am expecting big things from the Delhi Capitals because a team does not become bad overnight. If a team can win 7 out of 9 games, it is good enough to win one more game in the remaining five games. So I am thinking that they will do that."

Talking from the RCB perspective, the former KKR player said that he does not expect the franchise to make any changes to their playing XI.

"I am not seeing any scope of a change in RCB as they had played the correct team in the last match. They just need to use the right people at the right places."

Aakash Chopra pointed out that Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers will hold the key to RCB's fortunes in tonight's encounter.

"RCB will revolve around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers and will win if they score runs."

Aakash Chopra on the likely game-changer in the clash between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore

Shikhar Dhawan had smashed back-to-back centuries for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra picked Shikhar Dhawan as the likely game-changer for the Delhi Capitals in their clash against RCB tonight.

"I am going with Shikhar Dhawan. I feel he will eventually fire although I have been saying that for a lot of days."

He reasoned that RCB do not possess a fearsome pace bowling attack that can threaten the Delhi Capitals opener.

"I have expectations from him and RCB do not have a fast bowling lineup that is good enough to dismiss him. I am expecting him to make a huge contribution."

Aakash Chopra signed off by picking the Delhi Capitals as the likely victors in their clash against RCB.

"Delhi is the team that I am thinking is going to win."

Today's IPL 2020 encounter between the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore is almost a must-win match for both teams. The winner of the clash will book their place in the first qualifier.

The loser, on the other hand, will have to ensure that they do not suffer a heavy defeat as it might signal an end to their campaign if the Sunrisers Hyderabad win their match tomorrow.