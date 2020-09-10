IPL 2020: Rohit Sharma can score around 500 runs if he opens the batting, says Aakash Chopra

Former Indian batsman and cricket expert Aakash Chopra believes that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has the ability to score around 500 runs in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) if he opens the batting.

Chopra also feels that Sharma will be MI's most dependable player and will anchor the innings during run-chases as well as while posting totals.

Rohit Sharma has not had a breakthrough IPL season for a while and has been happier in leading the side to multiple IPL titles. But if he comes into his own and bats to his potential, then the bowling attacks in the IPL will be in serious trouble. If Sharma bats to his ability and scores heaps of runs, there will be no stopping the Mumbai Indians on their way to the playoffs.

"I am going for Rohit Sharma to be Mumbai Indians' tournament protector. Because if Rohit Sharma opens the batting for MI, I have no doubt that he will do well. If he scores around 500 runs in IPL 2020, he can surely perform the role of tournament protector to perfection," Aakash Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

"Last year when MI had won the IPL, five players had scored above 400 runs from their squad. That is exactly what they need this year too," he further added.

An injury to Rohit Sharma can be a real threat to the Mumbai Indians: Aakash Chopra

Aakash Chopra also feels that an injury to Rohit Sharma could cause serious problems for the Mumbai Indians.

Aakash Chopra believes that while there aren't many threats that are visible in the Mumbai Indians' camp, an injury to Rohit Sharma could be a huge cause for concern for the defending champions. Rohit Sharma has been MI's talisman and they do not have enough quality to replace him at the top of the order in case he is injured.

Chopra also spoke about Chris Lynn's worrying form in the CPL. Lynn was bought by the Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 auction and could prove to be an X factor in their team if he fires. But if both he and Quinton de Kock do not strike form, the Mumbai Indians will have a problem, because they need an in-form opener to partner Rohit Sharma.

"From an individual's perspective, I feel an injury to Rohit Sharma will be a real threat for the Mumbai Indians. Because there is no one around him who has a bank of runs. Chris Lynn's form will also be a threat," Aakash Chopra said.

Advertisement

"If Quinton de Kock's form is not good, then MI have Ishan Kishan to keep wickets. But even Lynn's form has been bad of late as seen in the CPL. Thus it is a bit of a threat," he further added.

The defending champions will lock horns against last year's finalists, the Chennai Super Kings, in the inaugural game of the IPL 2020 season on 19th September at Abu Dhabi.