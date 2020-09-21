IPL 2020: Ruturaj Gaikwad returns to CSK bio-bubble, resumes training 

After two negative COVID-19 tests, Chennai Super Kings' top-order batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad has rejoined the squad in the bio-bubble. Just a few days before IPL 2020, Gaikwad had tested positive for the deadly virus along with a few other members of the CSK contingent.

While the team's fast bowler Deepak Chahar recovered before Chennai's first match in IPL 2020, Ruturaj tested positive again. Hence, he had to stay in isolation, but earlier today, the Chennai Super Kings shared a photograph of him in the training nets, confirming his recovery.

Even though the upcoming star has resumed his practice sessions, it is unclear whether he will be available for selection when the Chennai Super Kings clash with the Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on Tuesday.

According to the protocols, a player who tests positive inside the bio-bubble of IPL 2020, has to isolate at a separate quarantine facility for 14 days. The player can return to the bubble only after passing two COVID-19 tests on consecutive days. Besides, the player has to also undergo a few medical tests under the watch of the BCCI before resuming his training sessions.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad solve CSK's top order woes in IPL 2020?

CSK received a significant blow when their most successful batsman Suresh Raina opted out of IPL 2020. The team management backed Ruturaj Gaikwad to perform well in Raina's absence, but the youngster contracted the Coronavirus disease.

The 3-time IPL winners went with Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, and Faf du Plessis as their top three batsmen against the Mumbai Indians. However, Vijay and Watson returned to the pavilion in the first two overs. Although du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu rescued the CSK innings, the team management will expect a better show from the openers in the upcoming matches.

Advertisement

As Gaikwad has returned to the bubble now, the CSK openers, especially Vijay, will have to improve in the next few games. Chennai will play two matches this week. After facing Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, CSK will go head-to-head with the Delhi Capitals on Friday.

It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni retains the two openers from the opening game or if gives Ruturaj Gaikwad his maiden IPL cap.