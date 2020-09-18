IPL 2020 Schedule: Complete Time Table, Match Timings, PDF download 

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is finally set to kick off tomorrow with a humdinger of a clash between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) delayed the announcement of the schedule by a considerable amount of time, but all's well that ends well. And ahead of IPL 2020, we at Sportskeeda have decided to make your lives a tad bit easier.

You can download the PDF of the IPL 2020 schedule here.

IPL 2020 set to kick off on the 19th of September

The first 30 league fixtures of IPL 2020 are headlined by an MI-CSK clash

After immense uncertainty and doubt surrounding the conduction of the tournament, fans will be overjoyed at the return of top-level T20 cricket, although they will not be present in the stadiums to spectate the same.

The final 26 league fixtures of IPL 2020 go on until 3rd November

IPL 2020 will be held in three venues - Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah - and all 8 franchises are currently putting on the finishing touches to their preparations for the tournament. This season will see as many as 10 double-headers played, with the evening matches advanced to 7:30 PM instead of the usual 8:00 PM.

IPL 2020 is also expected to be one of the most tightly-contested editions in history, with all 8 teams looking reasonably evenly matched on paper.

Despite a number of player withdrawals (Jason Roy, Chris Woakes, Harry Gurney, Suresh Raina, Lasith Malinga, Harbhajan Singh and Kane Richardson), India's most prestigious T20 franchise league is guaranteed to put a smile on fans' faces in these testing times.