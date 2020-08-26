IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore recently shared a video on their social media handles which shows skipper Virat Kohli working out in the balcony of his room.

With the players having to undergo a mandatory quarantine period ahead of commencing their training camps prior to IPL 2020, the franchises have been actively sharing workout videos over the past week.

Virat Kohli landed in Dubai four days back, and since then, RCB have kept the fans entertained with sneak peeks into virtual meetings and training sessions.

In the latest video shared by RCB, Virat Kohli is seeing doing pushups and various other exercises using the dumbbells. And quite unsurprisingly, he has donned the red of the Royal Challengers for the workout session.

“Welcome to Captain Kohli’s b̶a̶l̶c̶o̶n̶y̶ gym. Seize the day,” the caption read.

While the RCB squad travelled to the UAE in a chartered flight last week, Virat Kohli made his own arrangements to reach Dubai, where the team will be staying for the duration of IPL 2020.

The whole squad is currently undergoing a mandatory isolation period and are not allowed to venture out of their hotel rooms. They will be tested thrice during this period and will be allowed to enter IPL’s bio-secure bubble upon testing negative for the coronavirus.

Virat Kohli will be looking to alter the fortunes of RCB

The 13th edition of the IPL will also be the 13th year for Virat Kohli with the RCB franchise. He was selected as a rookie in the 2008 IPL auction and has stayed with the franchise ever since.

The Indian skipper has also been captaining the Royal Challengers Bangalore from the 2013 edition of the IPL.

My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise 👌 pic.twitter.com/HmtR05OlNW — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 26, 2020

Even though RCB have had star-studded line-up in the past, the IPL trophy has always eluded the Virat Kohli-led side. They have reached the finals thrice but have ended up on the losing side.

With some big names such as Aaron Finch and Chris Morris joining the side for IPL 2020, Virat Kohli will certainly be keen to alter the fortunes and bring home the trophy this year.