IPL 2020: 'There is a bit of bromance and they are pretty close' - KKR mentor Hussey denies rift between Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell

Amid recent speculation regarding tension between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Dinesh Karthik and star all-rounder Andre Russell, mentor David Hussey has rebutted any such claim. The Australian said that there is some “bromance” between the two.

“There is no rift or anything there. Actually, I think there is a bit of bromance there and they are pretty close which is fantastic for the group,” Hussey said in an interview with The Indian Express.

The fault lines can be traced back to IPL 2019, when KKR lost a series of games. Russell, in a press conference, openly criticised Karthik for making bad decisions, which also included not sending the former up the order. KKR had won four of their first five matches, with Russell playing integral roles in all of them.

KKR, however, have stuck by their captain for another season, and Hussey praised the wicket-keeper-batsman for always backing his teammates.

“Karthik is a straightforward person who backs his teammates to get the job done. It’s a good sign of leadership. He is high maintenance at times because he loves the game of cricket. There is no malice...he only cares about winning the game,” Hussey, who played for KKR from 2008 to 2010, said.

‘It will be a fantastic partnership on the field’ - Hussey on KKR duo of Morgan and Karthik

Eoin Morgan previously played for KKR from 2011 to 2013 (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

The KKR think tank got a major boost with the addition of Eoin Morgan to the side. Though the World Cup-winning captain won’t be at the helm of affairs, Hussey feels Morgan that can play the perfect second fiddle to Karthik.

“Along with DK, I am sure it will be a fantastic partnership on the field. DK from behind the stumps and Morgan can be sort of the vice-captain and help the bowlers out in certain situations. He will fit in perfectly,” Hussey added.

Advertisement

KKR will start their campaign on September 23 against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi. If everything falls into place as per Hussey’s expectations, KKR will indeed be among the favourites to lift their third IPL trophy.