IPL 2020: "Till yesterday they were saying 'ek tha CSK', now they're saying 'CSK zinda hai'" - Aakash Chopra

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra has opined that the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have bounced back to be in the reckoning for the playoffs after their convincing win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2020 yesterday.

He made this observation while reviewing yesterday's encounter between the two teams in a video shared on his YouTube channel.

Aakash Chopra started off by stating that CSK have kept themselves alive in the tournament with their win against SRH. He said that the Men in Yellow have resurrected a campaign which almost seemed to be over.

"Till yesterday they were saying 'ek tha CSK', now they are saying 'CSK zinda hai'. The result for which we all had prayed for with all our hearts has happened, nothing against SRH but it was necessary for CSK to win to instil life into the tournament."

The reputed commentator pointed out that CSK won the toss at an opportune moment as they got the chance to bat first on a difficult pitch.

"CSK won the toss at the right time, played the right team and won the match. Winning the toss was very much critical as it was required to bat first."

He added that CSK had opted to play with seven bowlers, thereby leaving the onus on the top-order batsmen to deliver the goods.

"MS Dhoni played with as many as 7 bowlers which means there was more responsibility on the CSK batting, on others as well as himself. There was a change in the batting order as well because of that."

The former KKR player lauded the CSK batsmen, Sam Curran in particular, for showing the required intent right through their innings.

Advertisement

"When the match started, we could see the intent in the CSK batting. Sam Curran was seen opening the batting, playing the slogs and good shots. Faf du Plessis got out for a duck but we saw good knocks from Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu."

Aakash Chopra observed that enterprising innings from Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni towards the end of the CSK innings took them to a rather safe total.

"We saw a small cameo from MS Dhoni and we saw a nice cameo from Ravindra Jadeja and we saw a strong finish from Chennai Super Kings. And when you reach beyond 160 runs, then this ground has a history that a score above 160 has been chased only once, that too by CSK."

Aakash Chopra on the game-changer for CSK in yesterday's encounter

Sam Curran shone for CSK with his all-round performance [P/C: iplt20.com]

While picking Sam Curran as the game-changer in the encounter between CSK and SRH, Aakash Chopra highlighted his contribution with both the bat and the ball.

Advertisement

"It happens rarely that you bowl with the new ball and bat as well against the new ball. Sam Curran was given this responsibility."

The 43-year-old elaborated that the England all-rounder provided CSK the momentum at the top of the order, something which was lacking in most of the earlier matches.

"He gave a crisp start to the Chennai Super Kings batting which was the essence of their victory, the intent with the bat which was missing earlier."

Aakash Chopra signed off by pointing out Curran's significant contribution with the ball as well. The 22-year-old claimed the prized scalp of David Warner apart from being economical.

"And then while bowling he took the huge wicket of David Warner. He bowled three overs but they were all economical."

Sam Curran gave the Chennai Super Kings a blazing start despite the early dismissal of Faf du Plessis. His quickfire 31 runs off just 21 deliveries, along with a spell of 1/18 from the three overs he bowled, helped CSK gain an early advantage in both innings of the match.