IPL 2020: Today there was some purpose with the bat from the CSK batsmen, says MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni was thrilled with his team's performance after they beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 20 runs. He was especially pleased with the kind of intent shown by the CSK batsmen as they posted a competitive total of 167-6 in their 20 overs.

168 was still just about a par target, but the CSK bowlers ensured that they kept things tight and did not let the SRH batsmen take charge. Picking up wickets at regular intervals, CSK ensured that SRH could only score 147-8 in their 20 overs.

"Today I felt we did a very good job even in the batting. There was some purpose with the bat and the batsmen assessed the situation very well. With a total like 160, it all depends on the start you get in the first six overs. The fast bowlers did the job, the spinners came into play and it was one game that was as close to being perfect," MS Dhoni said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Sam Curran is a complete cricketer for CSK: MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni also had heaps of praises for Sam Curran and called him a 'complete cricketer.'

MS Dhoni also hailed the performance of Sam Curran in the game against SRH. Opening the batting, Sam Curran played a quickfire knock of 31 and gave the CSK innings some much-needed momentum. He was also economical with the ball, picking up a wicket and giving away just 18 runs in his three overs. Dhoni believes that such a valuable all-rounder adds fantastic balance to the side.

"Curran is a complete cricketer for us. You need a seaming all-rounder, he plays the spinners well and he can give us those 15-45 runs. A good left armer is always good to have in the side. You keep wondering whether the ball would come in or leave the batsman," MS Dhoni said.

CSK will now play their next game against the Delhi Capitals on 17th October at Sharjah and will look to continue the winning momentum.