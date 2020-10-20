IPL 2020: Twitter erupts as CSK hit rock bottom on the points table after 7-wicket loss to RR

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) romped to a seven-wicket win over the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 37 of IPL 2020, with Jos Buttler’s unbeaten 48-ball 70 helping RR recover after the CSK bowlers made early inroads into their top order.

Earlier in the day, MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. The openers struggled to get going early on on a pitch that was visibly difficult to bat on, and former South African skipper Faf du Plessis was dismissed by Jofra Archer as early as the third over.

Shane Watson smacked Kartik Tyagi for a couple of boundaries before succumbing to the Indian youngster. Shreyas Gopal got rid of a struggling Sam Curran and Rahul Tewatia sent Ambati Rayudu packing, and before you knew it, CSK were reeling at 56/4 at the end of the tenth over.

Although Ravindra Jadeja and skipper MS Dhoni got together and managed to arrest the decline to an extent, the run rate had slowed down incredibly, and RR restricted CSK to a modest 125/5 in their 20 overs.

The Rajasthan Royals seemed to have gotten off to a flyer, with opener Ben Stokes hitting three boundaries early in the innings. He would depart soon, however, after chopping a Deepak Chahar delivery onto his stumps.

Chahar would then send Sanju Samson packing for a duck, soon after Robin Uthappa was caught behind off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. The Royals went from 26 for no loss to 28/3 in ten balls.

Things seemed to go from bad to worse when CSK reviewed an LBW decision after Steve Smith was initially adjudged not out. Smith himself began to walk back to the pavilion only for Ultra Edge to detect the faintest of inside edges, and give the Australian skipper a life that he clearly was not expecting.

From there on, it was a Jos Buttler show as the two Ashes rivals put together a 98-run partnership to take the Royals home to a comfortable seven-wicket win, elevating to fifth-place on the IPL 2020 points table. Buttler was named Man of the Match for his unbeaten 48-ball 70, and deservedly so.

Twitter users, of course, had it all to say about the match. We’ve got some of the best reactions here.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, CSK vs RR

Day 5. Tea Session. CSK have given Rajasthan a tricky total of 126 to chase in a session. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 19, 2020

Everyone knows this innings won't last 20 overs.



RR trying to maximise ad revenue by losing as many wickets as they can to make this interesting. #IPL2020 #CSKvRR — Prasen Moudgal (@Prasen_m4299) October 19, 2020

Discussing Jadhav's role in the team. pic.twitter.com/PZD9uc7WHT — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 19, 2020

Brilliant in the middle overs from the leggies. 2-28(7). Amazing how little is spoken of Shreyas Gopal. Excellent cricketer — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 19, 2020

I am pretty amused to know that Shreyas Gopal hasn't represented India till now ...

Dream bowler to have in a t20 lineup.... — Atiq Ur Rehman Chattha (@atiq5280) October 19, 2020

One of the finest knock ever - total masterclass from Jos Buttler - chasing 126 runs, he scored unbeaten 70 runs from 48 balls including 7 fours & 2 sixes. #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/JmGR4agl7i — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 19, 2020

AB de Villiers and Jos Buttler - two batsmen who batted at shitheaps and made them look like flat decks. Above the league of humans. #CSKvRR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 19, 2020

70 off 48 on a tricky pitch. Buttler showing his class. — Bharath Ramaraj (@Fancricket12) October 19, 2020

Buttler coming back in form

I'm glad we are done with RR — . (@karthik_jammy) October 19, 2020

IPL Management: This Sunday double header was too close. People are alleging it was scripted. We'll need to tone it down.



CSK: Ye mai kar leta hu, aap jaake... — Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) October 19, 2020