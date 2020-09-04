IPL 2020: Twitter explodes after CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh joins Raina in withdrawing from the tournament

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) announced today that veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has opted out of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) due to personal reasons.

The off-spinner's withdrawal is the latest in a long series of misfortunes for CSK. Over 10 members of the CSK contingent in the UAE, including their lead pacer Deepak Chahar and young Indian batsman Ruturaj Gaikwad, tested positive for COVID-19.

Following the positive test results, vice-captain Suresh Raina flew back to India citing personal reasons, and later stated that he is worried about the welfare of his family. The southpaw has hinted at a return to the CSK camp for IPL 2020, although this does seem highly unlikely.

Twitter had mixed reactions to Harbhajan's announcement, although his decision was expected by many after he didn't fly to the UAE with the rest of the side. With CSK's only off-spinner gone, they are left with a massive deficiency in their bowling attack despite the wealth of spin options at their disposal.

Some fans were critical of Bhajji's decision to pull out, while others expressed their support for him and his family in these tough times. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan was one of the first to release a statement, and announced that the team management will stand by Harbhajan.

Dear Friends

I will not be playing IPL this year due to personal reasons.These are difficult times and I would expect some privacy as I spend time with my family. @ChennaiIPL CSK management has been extremely supportive and I wish them a great IPL

Stay safe and Jai Hind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 4, 2020

Stay strong Pulavarey, will miss you in yellove! 💛 https://t.co/gk3M6pe1Sr — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 4, 2020

MS Dhoni watching his teammates like Suresh Rains and #HarbhajanSingh pulling out of league be like pic.twitter.com/wxBq1GMHMu — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) September 4, 2020

After Suresh Rains Now, #HarbhajanSingh also drops out of IPL...



Meanwhile CSK Fans: pic.twitter.com/WZeLhPSi4r — Aakash Hardasmalani (@Aakashhhh11) September 4, 2020

Advertisement

After Suresh raina and now #HarbhajanSingh pulls out of IPL due to personal reasons.

.

CSK fans rn:-🥺 pic.twitter.com/tRL0vrKPug — You are special that's why I (@itzprajwal77) September 4, 2020

Then Suresh Raina and now #HarbhajanSingh won't play IPL



Meanwhile my Excitement for #IPL2020 : pic.twitter.com/ASCcubjmiG — 🤙Sakshi Negi👅 (@SakshiNegi_7) September 4, 2020

After Suresh Rains Now, #HarbhajanSingh also drops out of IPL...



Meanwhile CSK team:- pic.twitter.com/tXqCWcLiwK — Sairaj Sonne (@_i_am_s_s) September 4, 2020

Why are you not taking retirement from all formats including IPL.. you are a burden on CSK.. so thanks for opting out from playing this year and refrain yourself to play ever for the franchisee — Navneet Sinha🇮🇳 (@MODIfiedNavneet) September 4, 2020

bhai aapko bhi window waala room chahiye tha kya🤔 — Ajit singh🇮🇳 (@89ajitsingh) September 4, 2020

Harbhajan prioritised his mental health. He pulled out of IPL as practicing cricket and learning Tamil for tweets in such a short time looked hectic. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 4, 2020

Chennai Super Kings fans after hearing Harbhajan will miss IPL 2020. pic.twitter.com/qVUxLnjuYC — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 3, 2020

CSK done with quarantine period ahead of IPL 2020

Due to their positive tests, CSK were ordered to extend their quarantine period by one week, and they were finally cleared to interact with each other today.

Captain MS Dhoni was seen sharing a laugh with Australian opener Shane Watson, while the likes of Murali Vijay and coaches Mike Hussey, L Balaji and Stephen Fleming were involved in a discussion.

CSK are expected to return to training for IPL 2020 soon, but they will have far less time to prepare for the tournament. The 3-time champions are yet to announced their replacements for Raina and Harbhajan for IPL 2020.