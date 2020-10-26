IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as KXIP move to 4th place after Chris Gayle brushes aside KKR

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) notched up their 5th win on the trot in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) as they breezed past the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 8 wickets.

After being put in to bat, KKR got off to yet another nightmare start. Nitish Rana walked back after just one ball before Mohammed Shami sent Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik back to the hut. Despite being in a precarious position, Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill counterattacked superbly to put KXIP on the backfoot almost immediately.

Leggie Ravi Bishnoi had Morgan caught on the boundary, and KKR's lower-middle order - Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Pat Cummins - didn't offer much resistance. Gill was the only KKR batsman to cross fifty as he made 57 off 45 balls to take the team to 149/9.

In response, KXIP didn't get off to a flying start. KL Rahul and Mandeep Singh were tied down in the powerplay, and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy celebrated his maiden India call-up with the wicket of the KXIP skipper. But KXIP weren't left to rue Rahul's dismissal.

Chris Gayle lit up Sharjah once again, hitting 5 sixes and 2 fours en route to 51 off just 29 balls. The West Indian supported Mandeep Singh ably, and the Punjab batsman registered his first fifty of IPL 2020, albeit at a more sedate pace. Gayle was dismissed with a few runs to get, but Mandeep stayed at the crease till the end to take KXIP over the line.

With the win, KXIP moved to the fourth position in the IPL 2020 points table. KL Rahul's side are level on points with KKR, but clinched the spot by virtue of a better net run rate.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the KKR vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, KKR vs KXIP

Advertisement

Mandeep Singh - My father used to tell me you should remain not out every time and this knock is for him.



Lots of respect, Mandeep. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 26, 2020

"I just told him that he should never retire, he's too good"



Yes Mandeep, we all agree that @henrygayle is too good. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 26, 2020

Your father must be so proud of you, watching you from heaven. Superb knock @mandeeps12 66 not out. it takes a lot of dedication and strong will to perform this way after losing your dear one. #Respect @lionsdenkxip @IPL #KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

Crucial points for @lionsdenkxip as they sneak ahead of @KKRiders on the points table.



Fine innings by @mandeeps12 and @henrygayle was just at his usual best. 👏🏻#KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 26, 2020

not only is Chris Gayle the oldest of the 22 players involved in the game, he is also a couple of years older than the opposition coach! #KKRvKXIP #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2020

Most Consecutive Wins in UAE



KXIP - 5 (2020)*

MI - 5 (2020)

KXIP - 5 (2014)

CSK - 5 (2014/20)#KKRvKXIP — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 26, 2020

Advertisement

KXIP in 2018 - 5 wins in first 7, 1 win in last 7



KXIP in 2019 - 4 wins in first 7, 2 wins in last 7



KXIP in 2020 - 1 win in first 7, 5 wins in last 5* currently



2 more to go. #IPL2020 #KKRvKXIP — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 26, 2020