IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as MI destroy RR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in Match 20 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, he and fellow opener Quinton de Kock got the team off to a decent start in the powerplay. Ankit Rajpoot was expensive, while even Jofra Archer was taken to the cleaners in his first over.

The introduction of IPL debutant Kartik Tyagi provide the first breakthrough as the 19-year-old bounced out De Kock. Shreyas Gopal further solidified RR's position with the wickets of Rohit and Ishan Kishan off consecutive balls, but MI No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav played gorgeous strokes to keep one end going.

Krunal Pandya was promoted to No. 5 after his 4-ball blitz in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to take on the leg-spinners, but the all-rounder could manage only 12 runs in 17 balls. Yadav and Hardik Pandya added the finishing touches to the MI innings and took them to an above-par total of 193/4.

In response, RR got off to another horrific start in the powerplay. Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were all dismissed in the first 3 overs, and last game's hero Mahipal Lomror couldn't do much either. Jos Buttler waged a lone battle for RR, attacking the spinners and finding the boundaries at will.

But after his wicket thanks to a good catch from Kieron Pollard, RR's hopes were all but extinguished. MI completed the final rites and registered a 57-run win, which was their fourth in six IPL 2020 games.

Twitter had a lot to say, and here are the best reactions from the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, MI vs RR

.@surya_14kumar is special and very dangerous because he can play on all sides of the wicket.#MIvRR #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians is the only IPL team to score Five consecutive 190+ in IPL history. #MIvRR — R A T N I $ H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 6, 2020

Most 6s in IPL



MI - 1156*

RCB - 1152

KXIP - 1008

CSK - 1006

KKR - 962

DC - 921

RR - 730

SRH - 551#MIvRR — CricBeat (@Cric_beat) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

Since the last IPL @KieronPollard55 averages 49.37 and strikes at 165.17. He hits a Bdry every 4 balls. He is at his peak of his powers and has been MI's best batsmen by far!! He did not face a SINGLE ball today!! They still got 193.

#MIvRR — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 6, 2020

Pic 1: When you get sent above Pollard

Pic 2: When Krunal gets sent above you#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/zzNXdsXXVi — Manya (@CSKian716) October 6, 2020

In 2020 IPL



At Sharjah

Smith - 69, 50

Samson - 74, 85



At Other Venues

Smith - 3, 5, 6

Samson - 8, 4, 0#MIvRR — 𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 (@Shebas_10dulkar) October 6, 2020

#MIvRR

Pure match may fielding ke baad jab apko sirf 1 over hi batting mile: pic.twitter.com/49zIRCa3rO — رومانا (@RomanaRaza) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

Rishab Pant after watching Samson and Kishan getting out on 0 .#MIvRR pic.twitter.com/mQmNuc1x6k — Aivy (@VamosVirat) October 6, 2020

Can't wait for people to still ask why Samson is not selected in the national set-up. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 6, 2020

No matter what the format, I make it a point to look at a player's FC record to get a general idea about the player. Something about Samson that's always bothered me..his FC average is 37. In comparison, Mayank is 57 & Gill in his 21 matches a staggering 73. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 6, 2020

Gambhir after Samson got out pic.twitter.com/2AnTzWiSMg — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 6, 2020

Advertisement

That was just a freak shot from SKY and this make it better because it was against Jofra Archer. pic.twitter.com/Ts4iu82oyj — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 6, 2020

Krunal Pandya*



Pic1: When the bowler is Sid Kaul.



Pic2: When the bowler is Jofra Archer.#IPL2020 #RRvsMI pic.twitter.com/F4ul6nVaXN — Mr. A 🏏 (@cricdrugs) October 6, 2020