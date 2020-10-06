IPL 2020: Twitter explodes as MI destroy RR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) faced off in Match 20 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).
After MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat first, he and fellow opener Quinton de Kock got the team off to a decent start in the powerplay. Ankit Rajpoot was expensive, while even Jofra Archer was taken to the cleaners in his first over.
The introduction of IPL debutant Kartik Tyagi provide the first breakthrough as the 19-year-old bounced out De Kock. Shreyas Gopal further solidified RR's position with the wickets of Rohit and Ishan Kishan off consecutive balls, but MI No. 3 Suryakumar Yadav played gorgeous strokes to keep one end going.
Krunal Pandya was promoted to No. 5 after his 4-ball blitz in the previous game against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in order to take on the leg-spinners, but the all-rounder could manage only 12 runs in 17 balls. Yadav and Hardik Pandya added the finishing touches to the MI innings and took them to an above-par total of 193/4.
In response, RR got off to another horrific start in the powerplay. Steve Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson were all dismissed in the first 3 overs, and last game's hero Mahipal Lomror couldn't do much either. Jos Buttler waged a lone battle for RR, attacking the spinners and finding the boundaries at will.
But after his wicket thanks to a good catch from Kieron Pollard, RR's hopes were all but extinguished. MI completed the final rites and registered a 57-run win, which was their fourth in six IPL 2020 games.
