IPL 2020: Twitter reacts to Dhawan's first IPL hundred as DC beat CSK by 5 wickets

The Delhi Capitals beat the Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets in a last-over thriller in Match 32 of IPL 2020 after Shikhar Dhawan scored his first-ever IPL hundred. The win sees them move to the top of the table, leapfrogging defending champions Mumbai Indians, in the process.

The MS Dhoni-led outfit did well to post 179/4 on a Sharjah wicket that seems to be getting slower by the day. The Capitals got off to the best start possible after Tushar Deshpande removed opener Sam Curran in the first over of the match.

Shane Watson would walk in at number 3 and give Faf du Plessis the support he needed as the two put together an 87-run partnership, before the Aussie all-rounder was cleaned up by Anrich Nortje in the 12th over. Proteas skipper du Plessis was then dismissed in the 15th over for a well made 47-ball 58.

A late flourish from Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja saw the Super Kings post a competitive 179/4 on the board in their allotted 20 overs. The two batsmen were unbeaten on 45 and 33 respectively.

The Capitals had a disastrous start to the chase as Deepak Chahar removed Prithvi Shaw for his second successive duck, as part of a wicket maiden right at the top. Chahar continued in his path of destruction as he removed Ajinkya Rahane, finishing with 2-18 in his four overs.

The story of the day, however, came from Shaw’s opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan. The Delhi southpaw built partnerships alongside skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis on his way to a brilliant 58-ball 101, his first century in the IPL.

The game did not end without drama, however. With DC needing 21 off 12 balls, Sam Curran bowled a brilliant penultimate over, conceding just the four runs. With Dwayne Bravo off the pitch due to injury, Jadeja was entrusted by Dhoni with the last over.

Bowling a wide and conceding a single off the next ball to get Dhawan off strike, the situation seemed under control with new batsman Axar Patel on strike. Mayhem followed as Axar smacked Jadeja for three sixes in the next four balls to take Delhi home with a ball to spare to complete an incredible victory.

Twitter, as always, had it all to say. Take a look at the best of the lot -

CSK is pkaying with not 1 Thakur but 11 Thakurs in this match. #CSKvDC pic.twitter.com/42P4Vv0ahZ — Manya (@CSKian716) October 17, 2020

Csk supporters to their team pic.twitter.com/hgmL7OQ1i1 — IPL Memes (@IPLmemesonly) October 17, 2020

CSK should drop Jadhav, but they are dropping Dhawan. #CSKvsDC — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 17, 2020

Dhai Axar Prem ke.

Wonderful hundred from @SDhawan25 but Axar Patel doing to Dhoni's team what was done to him by Dhoni 4 years ago. But a much better batting performance from CSK. #DCvCSK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 17, 2020

Brilliant 💯 from @SDhawan25 mr consistent for @DelhiCapitals as for #csk fielding was the main reason they lost,You can’t win matches by dropping so many catches #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 17, 2020

CSK Players Tried their Level Best !!



But DRS saved DC. https://t.co/8BfTCWt8lq pic.twitter.com/5LYMgEDr8O — HITMAN ROCKY #MI😎 (@HITMANROCKY45_) October 17, 2020

CSK: Victory delivery service.. Serving wins to opposition in pandemic. 2020 special! — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 17, 2020

CSK need to bring back this trio ASAP pic.twitter.com/TbnYBCVDgZ — DumbTrash 619 #Balcony4Raina (@Anon19711) October 17, 2020

After a long wait of:



•13 seasons.

•167 innings.

•Almost 5K runs.



Shikhar Dhawan scores his first ever IPL century, what an innings from him. pic.twitter.com/q0E2GPcYml — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 17, 2020

CSK have served Dhawan a hundred here. What a lollypop length.. #IPL — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 17, 2020