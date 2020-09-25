IPL 2020: Twitter trolls MS Dhoni and CSK for heavy defeat to DC

After suffering a loss at the hands of Sanju Samson and the Rajasthan Royals, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced off against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 7 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

After MS Dhoni elected to field for the third consecutive game, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw started rather circumspectly, and only really stepped on the pedal after the field restrictions were lifted. The young right-hander stroked his way to a brilliant 64, and after Piyush Chawla removed both the openers in the space of 2 overs, Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant steadied the ship.

Iyer couldn't find the boundary regularly, and a good performance from the CSK bowlers at the death meant that DC were restricted to a par score of 175/3.

The CSK chase never got going, with Murali Vijay and Shane Watson struggling in the powerplay. Kedar Jadhav and Ruturaj Gaikwad struggled to up the ante, with even Faf du Plessis and MS Dhoni finding it tough to connect with their lofted shots.

Eventually, CSK fell to a 44-run defeat, and have now lost 2 of their 3 IPL 2020 games. They will look forward to reintegrating Ambati Rayudu and Dwayne Bravo into the playing XI, especially given how thin the batting order has looked despite batsmen available till No. 8.

DC, on the other hand, made it two wins in two games after their victory over Kings XI Punjab in their first IPL 2020 game via a Super Over. Shreyas Iyer's side have already established as front-runners to grab one of the top two spots.

Twitter had a lot to say about the CSK vs DC IPL 2020 game, and here are some of the best reactions.

Twitter reacts to IPL 2020, CSK vs DC

Murali Vijay's 2 crores could've been spent for Raina's balcony. #CSKvDC — Manya (@CSKian716) September 25, 2020

Murali Vijay beating the shit out of his home franchise team and Other fans applauding that. Beauty of IPL 😂 https://t.co/k9ReOtXdJ4 — Sai (@akakrcb6) September 25, 2020

It's not a Bird..

It's not a Plane..

It's Flying Mahendra Singh Dhoni taking a magnificent catch!😊#Dhoni #CSKvDC #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/RxrYguOmdh — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) September 25, 2020

Yet again no @msdhoni with the asking rate touching 13 why would he not come in? Who is their best bet from here to win the game? #CSKvDC — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) September 25, 2020

Required RR is 12. Dhoni will come when it will be 15. And then he will take it to 20. #CSKvsDC — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 25, 2020

Ex RCBian Hetmyer gave tribute to kohii by dropping two catches. #CSKvDC — ANSHUMAN🚩 (@AvengerReturns) September 25, 2020