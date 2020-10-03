IPL 2020: Twitterati sympathise with MS Dhoni after CSK's loss to SRH

Match 14 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) saw the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fall to a 7-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Dubai.
David Warner won the toss and elected to bat first, and fielded an side that was unchanged from their win over the Delhi Capitals. CSK, on the other hand, rang in as many as three changes - Dwayne Bravo for Josh Hazlewood, Ambati Rayudu for Murali Vijay, and Shardul Thakur for Ruturaj Gaikwad.
Deepak Chahar got CSK off to an excellent start as he set up Jonny Bairstow with a couple of out-swingers before bringing one back to disturb the timber. Manish Pandey looked in good touch before throwing his wicket away while attempting to hit one over mid-off, and David Warner and Kane Williamson threw their wickets away off consecutive balls.
Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma took centrestage from thereon, stitching together a 77-run partnership. The captain of the Indian team in the 2020 U-19 World Cup, Garg registered his third IPL fifty as a combination of dropped catches and poor death bowling allowed SRH to reach 164/5.
In response, CSK once again got off to a horrible start. Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu and Kedar Jadhav didn't trouble the scorers too much, while Faf du Plessis was uncharacteristically run out. MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja struggled majorly for the most part of their partnership, but the latter accelerated with around 4 overs to go.
Both CSK batsmen waged a valiant battle, with Jadeja even reaching his first IPL fifty. But although Bhuvneshwar Kumar suffered an injury and Abdul Samad had to bowl the final over, CSK fell short by 7 runs.
MS Dhoni was in all sorts of trouble towards the end of the CSK innings, as he looked out of breath and out of form. Twitter had a lot to say about the former Indian captain's performance, and here are some of the best reactions.